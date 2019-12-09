More Sports:

December 09, 2019

Eagles injury update: Lane Johnson, Alshon Jeffery exit Giants game

By Evan Macy
130922_Eagles_Lions_Lane_Johnson_Kate_Frese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson.

The snake-bitten Eagles continue to lose valuable players as they try and scratch and claw their way to a probably undeserved (if they advance) playoff berth.

In the second quarter of Monday night's game against the Giants, a hit to Carson Wentz took Lane Johnson's leg along with it, and the right tackle writhed in pain on the field before the Eagles were forced to punt trailing by a touchdown.

He went to the medical tent where his lower leg was evaluated. 

Adding injury to injury, Alshon Jeffery was injured earlier and has yet to return from a foot injury; he is listed as questionable. It was a non-contact injury on a play that had Wentz scrambling and pass-catchers improvising.

Jeffery was carted off the field into the locker room leaving the Eagles with just two healthy receivers — rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and recent practice squad guy Greg Ward, who entered the game with 13 combined career catches — as the team decided, for some reason, it made sense to only dress three of them.

Check back for updates as the game progresses.

Evan Macy
