December 09, 2019

Eagles-Giants inactives, with analysis

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
120919JordanHoward Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Howard is scheduled to have the right half of his body amputated. Maybe.

When the Philadelphia Eagles released their final injury report on Saturday, DE Derek Barnett, RB Jordan Howard, and WR Nelson Agholor were all listed as questionable. None of them will play against the New York Giants Monday night.

Here are the Eagles-Giants inactives, with analysis.

090418EaglesLogo

Injured guys

• DE Derek Barnett: Barnett had a good game in Miami last Sunday, and has had a nice season overall. If he cannot go, that would be a missed opportunity against Giants LT Nate Solder, who is in decline and has struggled this season.

• WR Nelson Agholor: Agholor appeared on the injury report a week ago with his knee injury, but played against the Dolphins, and actually made a few positive plays.

• RB Jordan Howard: If Howard can't go in this game (and he has not yet been cleared for contact), it will be his fourth straight missed game, plus the bye week. Doug Pederson said on Thursday that he does not believe it is a season-ending injury.

• LB Kamu Grugier-Hill: With Grugier-Hill out, that'll mean a heavier workload for Nate Gerry.

Healthy scratches

• DE Shareef Miller: Miller can't crack the lineup with Barnett out, and only three healthy scratches. That's not encouraging.

OG Sua Opeta: Opeta was brought up from the practice squad this week.

 iOL Nate Herbig: Herbig has not yet been active for a game this season.

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• WR DeSean Jackson (IR): The Eagles' offense has had a pathetic lack of speed ever since Jackson suffered an abdominal injury Week 2.

• DT Malik Jackson (IR): Originally, the loss of Jackson hurt most when the Eagles forced obvious passing downs, as the Eagles didn't have a clear replacement for him in those second-and third-and-long situations. They have since moved Brandon Graham inside on those downs, with Josh Sweat and Genard Avery coming in at LDE.

• DT Hassan Ridgeway (IR): Ridgeway was a decent rotational DT who could eat up snaps before he went on IR.

• RB Darren Sproles: Sproles is done for the season with a hip flexor injury. There was really no reason that all of his snaps shouldn't have been going to Miles Sanders in the first place.

• RB Corey Clement (IR): Clement worked his way back from a knee injury only to suffer a shoulder injury Week 2 against the Falcons. His shoulder wasn't getting better, so the Eagles shut him down for the season.

• OT Jordan Mailata (IR): Mailata has a back injury, but he's mainly on IR because the Eagles needed the roster spot.

• DE Joe Ostman (IR): Ostman was having a great camp, before he was lost for the season with a torn ACL.

090618GiantsLogo

As you already know, Eli Manning is filling in for Eli Manning this week. We'll update the Giants' inactives when they are made available.

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• LB Ryan Connelly (IR): Connelly is a rookie linebacker who was off to a great start, when he tore an ACL and his season was over. In four games to begin the season, Connelly had 20 tackles (2 for loss), a sack, 2 INTs, and he contributed on special teams.

• DE Kareem Martin (IR): During the 2018 offseason, Martin signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Giants. He played all 16 games, and had 1.5 sacks. In 2019, he lasted one game before going on IR with a knee injury.  

• WR Russell Shepard (IR): Shepard had 3 catches in 3 games before going on IR with a left foot sprain. 

• LS Zak DeOssie (IR): This is the guy Jason Avant destroyed on DeSean Jackson's Miracle at the Meadowlands II (or III) walk-off punt return TD. This would be a penalty in 2019:

120519ZakDeOssie


DeOssie is still in the league, apparently. The Giants' replacement long snapper is Colin Holba, who wears No. 69.

