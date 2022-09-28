Eagles-Jaguars Week 4 injury report, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles remain a relatively healthy team after the first three weeks of the season, with their only notable long-term injuries being suffered by DE Derek Barnett and backup LT Andre Dillard. However, they do have six players on their injury report, and one with a personal absence. Their Week 4 opponent, the Jacksonville Jaguars, are an extremely healthy team.

Here's the Eagles-Jaguars injury report, with analysis.

Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status WR A.J. Brown Personal DNP LG Landon Dickerson Foot DNP RB Boston Scott Rib DNP CB Darius Slay Back DNP RB Miles Sanders Hip Limited WR DeVonta Smith Back Limited DT Milton Williams Knee Limited



Wednesday notes:

• Ah, now that looks more like an Eagles injury report. The biggest concerns for now are Slay and Dickerson, who are (a) starters and (b) did not participate at all in practice. It's worth noting that both Slay and Dickerson have gotten non-injury rest days this season, so this could be a combination of injury and rest. We'll monitor as the week progresses, obviously.

Also, a bunch of the older guys got a rest day that we did not include above.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• DE Derek Barnett (IR): Barnett tore his ACL Week 1 against the Lions, and his season is over. After a 2021 season in which he had 8 penalties vs. 2.5 sacks, Barnett lost his starting job, but remained a depth player poised to get his share of snaps in 2022. With Barnett out, expect more snaps for second-year player Tarron Jackson.



• LT Andre Dillard (IR): Dillard broke a bone in his forearm that required surgery. We covered his situation in more depth here.







Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status OL Cole Van Lanen Hamstring DNP CB Shaquill Griffin Hip Limited





Wednesday notes:

• Van Lanen is a backup.

• Griffin is a starting corner. He did not play Week 3 against the Chargers.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• Nobody players of note.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader