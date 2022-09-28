Eagles-Jaguars Week 4 injury report, with analysis

September 28, 2022
The Philadelphia Eagles remain a relatively healthy team after the first three weeks of the season, with their only notable long-term injuries being suffered by DE Derek Barnett and backup LT Andre Dillard. However, they do have six players on their injury report, and one with a personal absence. Their Week 4 opponent, the Jacksonville Jaguars, are an extremely healthy team.
Here's the Eagles-Jaguars injury report, with analysis.
|Player
|Injury
|Wed
|Thurs
|Fri
|Status
|WR A.J. Brown
|Personal
|DNP
|LG Landon Dickerson
|Foot
|DNP
|RB Boston Scott
|Rib
|DNP
|CB Darius Slay
|Back
|DNP
|RB Miles Sanders
|Hip
|Limited
|WR DeVonta Smith
|Back
|Limited
|DT Milton Williams
|Knee
|Limited
Wednesday notes:
• Ah, now that looks more like an Eagles injury report. The biggest concerns for now are Slay and Dickerson, who are (a) starters and (b) did not participate at all in practice. It's worth noting that both Slay and Dickerson have gotten non-injury rest days this season, so this could be a combination of injury and rest. We'll monitor as the week progresses, obviously.
Also, a bunch of the older guys got a rest day that we did not include above.
• DE Derek Barnett (IR): Barnett tore his ACL Week 1 against the Lions, and his season is over. After a 2021 season in which he had 8 penalties vs. 2.5 sacks, Barnett lost his starting job, but remained a depth player poised to get his share of snaps in 2022. With Barnett out, expect more snaps for second-year player Tarron Jackson.
• LT Andre Dillard (IR): Dillard broke a bone in his forearm that required surgery. We covered his situation in more depth here.
|Player
|Injury
|Wed
|Thurs
|Fri
|Status
|OL Cole Van Lanen
|Hamstring
|DNP
|CB Shaquill Griffin
|Hip
|Limited
Wednesday notes:
• Van Lanen is a backup.
• Griffin is a starting corner. He did not play Week 3 against the Chargers.
• Nobody players of note.
