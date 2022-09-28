More Sports:

September 28, 2022

Eagles-Jaguars Week 4 injury report, with analysis

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Darius_Slay_Eagles_Giants_091922_KateFrese143.jpg Kate Frese/PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia Eagles remain a relatively healthy team after the first three weeks of the season, with their only notable long-term injuries being suffered by DE Derek Barnett and backup LT Andre Dillard. However, they do have six players on their injury report, and one with a personal absence. Their Week 4 opponent, the Jacksonville Jaguars, are an extremely healthy team.

Here's the Eagles-Jaguars injury report, with analysis.

051020EaglesLogo2020
Player Injury WedThursFriStatus 
WR A.J. Brown Personal  DNP   
LG Landon Dickerson Foot  DNP    
RB Boston Scott Rib  DNP   
CB Darius Slay Back  DNP   
RB Miles Sanders Hip  Limited   
WR DeVonta Smith Back  Limited   
DT Milton Williams Knee  Limited   


Wednesday notes:

• Ah, now that looks more like an Eagles injury report. The biggest concerns for now are Slay and Dickerson, who are (a) starters and (b) did not participate at all in practice. It's worth noting that both Slay and Dickerson have gotten non-injury rest days this season, so this could be a combination of injury and rest. We'll monitor as the week progresses, obviously.

Also, a bunch of the older guys got a rest day that we did not include above.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• DE Derek Barnett (IR): Barnett tore his ACL Week 1 against the Lions, and his season is over. After a 2021 season in which he had 8 penalties vs. 2.5 sacks, Barnett lost his starting job, but remained a depth player poised to get his share of snaps in 2022. With Barnett out, expect more snaps for second-year player Tarron Jackson.

• LT Andre Dillard (IR): Dillard broke a bone in his forearm that required surgery. We covered his situation in more depth here.

092420Jaguarslogo2020

Player Injury Wed ThursFriStatus 
OL Cole Van Lanen Hamstring DNP    
CB Shaquill GriffinHipLimited


Wednesday notes

• Griffin is a starting corner. He did not play Week 3 against the Chargers. 

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• Nobody players of note.

