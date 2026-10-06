Eagles-Jaguars Week 5 odds preview: London won't make life any easier for the Birds

The Eagles are going to be in foreign territory this week, not just because they're playing in London, but also because for the first time in a long, long time, they're going to be steep underdogs.

It's definitely not a good sign, but after injuries piled up and the Birds melted down against the Rams last Sunday for reasons that went way past who couldn't play for them, it's not surprising either.

They just don't look good right now.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, are trending upward. They're 3-1, and just one-upped a pummeling of the Patriots with a clutch win over the Bengals last week.

Jacksonville might stand as one of the AFC's better teams, and with the Eagles in disarray after consecutive and ugly losses to Chicago and then L.A., the sportsbooks are seeing this matchup across the pond for what it is.

The Eagles are the underdogs, by as much as 6 points.

Here's a look at the spread across several books, along with the money lines and total points over/unders for Week 5:

Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings JAX -6 PHI +195

JAX -238 42.5 FanDuel JAX -5.5 PHI +205

JAX -250 42.5 BetRivers JAX -5.5 PHI +190

JAX -235 43 BetMGM JAX -6 PHI +200

JAX -235 42.5 Caesars JAX -5.5 PHI +197

JAX -240 43

*Lines as of Monday, Oct. 5

If you've watched the Eagles the past two weeks, then you already know: They need a major rebound this week.

The problem is, London isn't going to bring them any breaks.

DeVonta Smith is hurt, Dallas Goedert is still hurt, Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby are both injured now, too, and Lane Johnson was a late scratch last week for a personal reason (so for now, his status against the Jaguars is unknown), and those were only the injuries on offense.

Making matters worse is that injuries alone can't excuse how miserable the offense has been the past two weeks, and really, since the start of the season.

Jalen Hurts has been bad, but the line in front of him is getting torn apart, leaving him with about two seconds to make a decision with the football.

Plus, in what sure looks like a Nick Sirianni signature, the playcalling and scheming has been nonsensical. Run plays are dead as soon as the ball is snapped, passing routes are crossing into one another, and the overall game plan still feels like it's leaning on better talent and outright miracles – neither of which are showing up for the Eagles anymore.

It's ugly, purposeless football, and it's just not something the Eagles are getting away with anymore.

So Jacksonville should be smelling blood in the water.

Head coach Liam Coen rejuvenated the whole franchise in his first season as head coach last year, and has them aimed at better now after a run to the playoffs and a down-to-the-wire battle against the Bills that they fell just short with.

Trevor Lawrence, Parker Washington, and Bhayshul Tuten lead a quietly potent Jacksonville offense that has put up 30-plus points in two of its three wins so far, while the Jaguars defense has the second-best defense against the run through four weeks, with an average of just 74.3 yards allowed.

Vic Fangio's defense may put up a fight. They did hold their own against the Rams last week, until the end, of course.

But if the Jaguars shut down an already weakened rushing attack and force Jalen Hurts to throw the Eagles' way out of it, without Smith and Goedert as his go-to targets, this could get away from the Birds fast – and maybe just the season with it, too.

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