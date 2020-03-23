Eagles' Jake Elliott shows off quarantine putting tricks during coronavirus pandemic

March 23, 2020
Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott is making the most of his coronavirus quarantine time by demonstrating his skills with a golf club.
Elliott filmed a series of trick golf shots he took from his home, soundtracking them with songs relevant to the kind of putt he was performing.
Think you can do better than @jake_elliott22? Send us your trick shots!#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/aQU6FSttLK— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 23, 2020
Several Eagles players have stepped up to provide funds, words of wisdom and entertainment as people around the world combat the spread of COVID-19.
Center Jason Kelce posted a PSA over the weekend urging fans to stay at home and practice social distancing.
#StayHomeStayStrong pic.twitter.com/jxBJ7MD6nX— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 21, 2020
Tight end Zach Ertz and wife Julie donated $100,000 to Philabundance to provide relief to those in need during the pandemic, with additional support from Kelce and his wife.
Today, @ZERTZ_86 and @julieertz along with the Ertz Family Foundation are proud to announce a donation of $100K to @Philabundance, a Philadelphia-area food bank, to provide meals to those in need during the #COVID19 outbreak. For more information, visit https://t.co/wLbqeQfrzn pic.twitter.com/XPyMZGuDGU— Ertz Family Foundation (@ErtzFoundation) March 20, 2020
Jason and Kylie Kelce join in to support the #Philadelphia community in need during the #COVID19 Crisis with a $100,000 donation. Learn more at https://t.co/5P7UPnjlMK pic.twitter.com/zhUPWqmzcS— Ertz Family Foundation (@ErtzFoundation) March 21, 2020
Elliott's skills here are impressive, but there also have been plenty of Rube-Goldberg devices that rival his accuracy in the past couple of weeks.
It’s time to channel that cabin fever into something productive.— The Dad (@thedad) March 21, 2020
Grab the kids, create your best Rube Goldberg machine (like this one), and send us a video.
We’ll choose our favorite on Monday (3/23) and they’ll receive some sweet @thedad merch! pic.twitter.com/MuEzivBT6k
Day 27 of quarantine: pic.twitter.com/wF6CFpUhvq— Mike from Wiscanson (@skinny_que) March 19, 2020