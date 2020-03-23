More Sports:

March 23, 2020

Eagles' Jake Elliott shows off quarantine putting tricks during coronavirus pandemic

By Michael Tanenbaum
Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott is making the most of his time at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Elliott showed off his skills with a golf club, hitting several trick shots from around his house.

Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott is making the most of his coronavirus quarantine time by demonstrating his skills with a golf club.

Elliott filmed a series of trick golf shots he took from his home, soundtracking them with songs relevant to the kind of putt he was performing.


Several Eagles players have stepped up to provide funds, words of wisdom and entertainment as people around the world combat the spread of COVID-19.

Center Jason Kelce posted a PSA over the weekend urging fans to stay at home and practice social distancing.

Tight end Zach Ertz and wife Julie donated $100,000 to Philabundance to provide relief to those in need during the pandemic, with additional support from Kelce and his wife. 

Elliott's skills here are impressive, but there also have been plenty of Rube-Goldberg devices that rival his accuracy in the past couple of weeks. 


Michael Tanenbaum
