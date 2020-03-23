Danny DeVito shares coronavirus PSA urging millennials to stay at home

Celebrities around the world have mobilized to spread public awareness about the importance of social distancing in the fight against the coronavirus. Many have donated financial resources to help organizations serving those most vulnerable in the crisis.

On Sunday, New Jersey native and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Danny DeVito stepped up to do a favor for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, whose state has become the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States.

DeVito, 75, filmed a PSA urging New York residents — and everyone, really — to stay at home and comply with orders from the state to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

"I mean, we got this virus, this pandemic," DeVito said. "And, you know, young people can get it. And they can transmit it told old people. And the next thing, you know, I'm out of there."

There are a million reasons to heed the warnings and pleas of public health officials about following stay-at-home orders, which took effect in Philadelphia on Monday morning.

Imagine a world in which we'd have to say Danny DeVito perished because of COVID-19. It would be much better to see DeVito and the rest of the "Always Sunny" gang in an episode that deals with the coronavirus whenever the show returns. They will undoubtedly make a mockery of everyone who has failed to take the pandemic seriously.

More than 15,000 people in New York have been diagnosed with COVID-19, approximately half the total confirmed cases in the United States. As hospitals face dire shortages of personal protective equipment, ventilators and staff, the state will be faced with a deepening crisis if these supplies don't arrive soon and residents don't observe the governor's orders.

While DeVito may be busy tending to the people of New York, Philadelphia residents can rest assured that he's watching over us from a power line in these trying times.