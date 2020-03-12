Wire artist installs Danny DeVito sculpture in South Philly

Philadelphia has a new protector hanging from the power lines at Broad Street and Washington Avenue: Danny DeVito.

More precisely, it's "awt collecta" Ongo Gablogian, who made an indelible appearance on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

Baltimore street artist REED bmore, whose medium is wire, blessed the city with the sculpture last month. Possibly because of the Ongo disguise, or because everyone is freaking out about the coronavirus, it hasn't really picked up widespread attention beyond the neighborhood until now.