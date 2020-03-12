More Culture:

March 12, 2020

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for COVID-19 — and the internet has some thoughts

By Virginia Streva
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Hanks announced on Wednesday. The beloved couple of 31 years are the first-known celebrities to have the virus. Both are currently undergoing treatment in Australia.

The novel coronavirus had quite the day on Wednesday, from the NBA suspending the season to President Trump suspending travel from Europe. 

Despite the never-ending news on the virus — which is now a pandemic, according to the World Health Organization — the real cherry on top was finding out that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were both diagnosed with COVID-19. 

MORE: NBA suspends season after Utah's Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus

After suffering from mild cold-like symptoms in Australia, Hanks and Wilson decided to get tested for the virus and both tests came back positive. Despite the diagnosis and self-isolation, Hanks appeared to be relatively upbeat about the whole thing. "Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?," he said.

While news of the coronavirus has many people in a tizzy, you better believe when the news came to light about the beloved Hollywood couple the internet flipped out. 

Some people were just downright apathetic about the coronavirus pandemic ... that is, until it affected everyone's favorite actor. 


This person has a really good question about the potential movie about this whole scenario. 

This person who said things they wish they could take back.

References to "Cast Away" were naturally made in light of Hanks' required self-isolation. 

Also, there was just a lot of sadness when fans heard the news. 

... And anger.

Despite the concerns, however, the actor seemed to be in pretty good spirits. Following the news, their son, actor and director Colin Hanks, assured fans that both his parents were doing well and are expected to make a full recovery. 

Their youngest son, Chet — who doesn't like to wear shirts — posted a video onInstagram discussing his parents' health. "I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine. They're not even that sick," Chet said. "They're not trippin' but they're going through the necessary health precautions obviously." 


