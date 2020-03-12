Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for COVID-19 — and the internet has some thoughts

March 12, 2020
The novel coronavirus had quite the day on Wednesday, from the NBA suspending the season to President Trump suspending travel from Europe.
Despite the never-ending news on the virus — which is now a pandemic, according to the World Health Organization — the real cherry on top was finding out that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were both diagnosed with COVID-19.
After suffering from mild cold-like symptoms in Australia, Hanks and Wilson decided to get tested for the virus and both tests came back positive. Despite the diagnosis and self-isolation, Hanks appeared to be relatively upbeat about the whole thing. "Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?," he said.
March 12, 2020
While news of the coronavirus has many people in a tizzy, you better believe when the news came to light about the beloved Hollywood couple the internet flipped out.
Some people were just downright apathetic about the coronavirus pandemic ... that is, until it affected everyone's favorite actor.
Everyone gangsta until Tom Hanks gets Coronavirus... #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/l8FAGaU4Qx— Del (@DelisLB7) March 12, 2020
News: you should all be worried about coronavirus!— Erin Hart (@ErinJessicaHart) March 12, 2020
Me: I don’t give a fuck 😑
News: Tom Hanks has coronavirus
Me: pic.twitter.com/GrW9esmF6N
This person has a really good question about the potential movie about this whole scenario.
Ok but if there is eventually a film about Tom Hanks being diagnosed with COVID-19/Coronavirus who will play Tom Hanks because if it were about anyone else, Tom Hanks would play them but because it's actually Tom Hanks, who plays Tom Hanks???— Elle Maruska (they/them) (@ellle_em) March 12, 2020
This person who said things they wish they could take back.
tom hanks i’m sorry https://t.co/pDH1hZASsP— lauren (@gos1ings) March 12, 2020
Looks like Tom Hanks is going to be making Cast Away 2 after all— 🇨🇦 Etobicoke Ernie 🇨🇦 (@EtobicokeErnie) March 12, 2020
14 days in isolation is nothing for #TomHanks pic.twitter.com/L2VNdOhrQN— Rami (@RamiBdiri) March 12, 2020
Also, there was just a lot of sadness when fans heard the news.
tom hanks has coronavirus??? pic.twitter.com/gp38sQbkBx— faith // 17.01.20 💍 (@faithlbbh_) March 12, 2020
out of all men it had to be tom hanks, i hate it here pic.twitter.com/VyFfDDW38G— laura (@alcantrafa) March 12, 2020
I will bitch slap you, coronavirus. You ain’t taking #TomHanks. pic.twitter.com/9c5tSp4mlr— Katie Lou 🐦🌻 (@Raven_Sunflower) March 12, 2020
me pushing the coronavirus out of tom hanks pic.twitter.com/ZSNvKz5ZPy— gina (@eyesvvideshut) March 12, 2020
Despite the concerns, however, the actor seemed to be in pretty good spirits. Following the news, their son, actor and director Colin Hanks, assured fans that both his parents were doing well and are expected to make a full recovery.
https://t.co/KRPY85YKHW pic.twitter.com/MNgSv5J702— Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) March 12, 2020
Tom Hanks' son Chet gave an update on his parent’s condition after they tested positive for #CoronaVirus.— Complex (@Complex) March 12, 2020
More: https://t.co/FVBgMntUF4 pic.twitter.com/XQqO7JJioE
Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.