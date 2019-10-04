Jeremy Maclin, honorary captain for Eagles-Jets game, writes letter to Philly fans

Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jeremy Maclin will serve as the team's honorary captain for Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

This will be the first time that Maclin, who retired earlier this year, returns to Lincoln Financial Field.

Maclin spent six seasons in Philadelphia after he was selected in the first round of the 2009 draft. After a career year in 2014, when Maclin posted 1,318 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs signed him away from the Eagles in free agency. He finished his career in Baltimore in 2017.

In anticipation of Sunday's game, Maclin wrote a letter to Philadelphia fans that was posted on the Eagles website this week. At the time of his retirement, he wrote a lengthy "thank you" letter to the many people who shaped his career.

Maclin said he expects his appearance back in South Philly will be emotional.

For starters, I still love the game of football. It’s just unfortunate that I couldn’t go out the way that I wanted to, but I’m not able to play at the level that I’m accustomed to because of my chronic hamstring injury. But that’s what I signed up for when I decided to play this game for a living. The other reason is that it’s Philly. Philly just gives you that feeling. It’s going to be the first time I’m back at Lincoln Financial Field since I left, and that place is special. It holds a special place in my heart and always will. I love you, Eagles fans. I appreciated you all six years I was there, and I still appreciate you all now more than you could ever know. I appreciate everything. I appreciate the support and I appreciate the criticism, too. It comes with the territory and I think it all made me who I am today.

Maclin was always a tough and sure-handed player who fought productively through numerous health issues during the course of his career.

He can expect a massive ovation from Eagles fans this Sunday.