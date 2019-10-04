More Sports:

October 04, 2019

Jeremy Maclin, honorary captain for Eagles-Jets game, writes letter to Philly fans

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Maclin Eagles Jets EVAN HABEEB/USA TODAY SPORTS

Jeremy Maclin will serve as the honorary captain for the Philadelphia Eagles when they take on the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Maclin spent the first six seasons of his career in Philadelphia before his retirement earlier this year.

Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jeremy Maclin will serve as the team's honorary captain for Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

This will be the first time that Maclin, who retired earlier this year, returns to Lincoln Financial Field.

Maclin spent six seasons in Philadelphia after he was selected in the first round of the 2009 draft. After a career year in 2014, when Maclin posted 1,318 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs signed him away from the Eagles in free agency. He finished his career in Baltimore in 2017.

In anticipation of Sunday's game, Maclin wrote a letter to Philadelphia fans that was posted on the Eagles website this week. At the time of his retirement, he wrote a lengthy "thank you" letter to the many people who shaped his career.

Maclin said he expects his appearance back in South Philly will be emotional.

For starters, I still love the game of football. It’s just unfortunate that I couldn’t go out the way that I wanted to, but I’m not able to play at the level that I’m accustomed to because of my chronic hamstring injury. But that’s what I signed up for when I decided to play this game for a living.

The other reason is that it’s Philly. Philly just gives you that feeling. It’s going to be the first time I’m back at Lincoln Financial Field since I left, and that place is special. It holds a special place in my heart and always will.

I love you, Eagles fans. I appreciated you all six years I was there, and I still appreciate you all now more than you could ever know. I appreciate everything. I appreciate the support and I appreciate the criticism, too. It comes with the territory and I think it all made me who I am today.

Maclin was always a tough and sure-handed player who fought productively through numerous health issues during the course of his career.

He can expect a massive ovation from Eagles fans this Sunday.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Jeremy Maclin

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A look at the likely sellers at the NFL trade deadline, and players who could interest the Eagles
100319PatrickPeterson

Social Media

The Philadelphia Eagles' TikTok has all the behind-the-scenes locker room content you need
0930_EaglesTik Tok

Health Stories

Cosmetic surgery and the secret world of Instagram dolls
Instagram Doll for Cosmetic Surgery

Flyers

New Flyers coach Alain Vigneault has big expectations for his team in first season at helm
Flyers-JVR-Braun-TK_100319_usat

Fashion

Will Smith launches 'Fresh Prince' clothing line, 'Bel-Air Athletics'
Will Smith Bel-Air Athletics clothing

Food & Drink

Beer garden opening next to 'Ghost Ship' at Race Street Pier
River Beer Garden at Race Street Pier

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved