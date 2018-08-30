More Sports:

August 30, 2018

Live updates/open thread: Eagles vs. Jets (preseason)

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
083018_Eagles-Jets_usat Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets cornerback Derrick Jones breaks up a pass attempt to Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Markus Wheaton during the first quarter.

The Philadelphia Eagles' preseason will end tonight (thank the Lord), as the Birds will take on the their usual preseason Week 4 opponent, the New York Jets.

The most compelling part of the night, Carson Wentz's pregame workout, is already over. 

The Eagles' starters won't play, but there are some back of the roster battles that could maybe sway the coaching staff one way or the other. Obviously, this is by far the least meaningful of the already meaningless preseason contests. Still, we forged ahead and gave you five reasons to watch earlier today.

Feel free to comment on the game below.

