September 13, 2022

Post Flight: More questions than answers after Eagles Week 1 victory

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles-running-game-Gainwell-Lions_091122_USAT David Reginek/USA Today Sports

The Eagles ran for over 200 yards in Detroit in Week 1.

Welcome to Post Flight, PhillyVoice's weekly Eagles reaction show that airs the morning after each Birds game. Hosted by Eytan Shander, Post Flight features a rotating cast of PhillyVoice writers, including Jimmy Kempski, as well as other guests from around the football world.

From in-depth analysis of the most recent game to looking ahead at what comes next, Post Flight has you covered no matter what type of fan you are. And we do it all in about 30 minutes. 

Sit back, relax and enjoy this week's edition of Post Flight...  

Week 1: Eagles 38, Lions 35

The Philadelphia Eagles open up the season with a win at Detroit! Jalen Hurts ran all over the Lions defense, AJ Brown's debut was a success, and the defense leaves us with plenty of questions. Let us know your thoughts! The great Jimmy Kempski breaks it down!.

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

