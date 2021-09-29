More Sports:

September 29, 2021

Eagles LT Andre Dillard was pretty good against the Cowboys, with gifs and stuff

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
120922_Eagles_Andre_Dillard_Lions_Kate_Frese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Eagles offensive tackle Andrew Dillard.

After it was revealed on Friday last week that Jordan Mailata was going to miss the Philadelphia Eagles' matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, the LT position became a significant concern with Andre Dillard filling in. 

While the Eagles as a team were bad on Monday night, Dillard played well, and was not the liability in that game that some (self included) believed he might be. I watched Dillard's snaps from the Monday night matchup, and cut up video of his relevant plays. That's here, for those of you with an attention span of around five minutes:

MORE: What they're saying: The Eagles have some problems. Big ones. | Eytan Shander: Win or lose, the Eagles need to at least look like they give a damn | Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 4

Did you watch it? Yes? No? Well, whatever. Here are my takeaways from Dillard's performance.

• Dillard saw finesse rushes all night, which is understandable, given that the Cowboys were down their best pass rusher in DeMarcus Lawrence (plus a lot of other guys). They were playing a linebacker in Micah Parsons at DE, and Randy Gregory was in a starting role. Parsons and Gregory are guys who are going to win with speed, not power, and Dillard handled them quite well.

Dillard's best attributes coming out of college were his quick feet and his overall athleticism, and he showed it on Monday night. He can mirror and match speed guys all day. Like here:

092821Dillardgif8

And here: 

092821DillardGif4

• Dillard did a nice job working with Isaac Seumalo on twists and stunts, with quickness and recognition.

092821Dillardgif6

• Dillard's weakness as a pro, by far, has been his inability to anchor against power. Fortunately for him, the Cowboys somehow didn't bull rush him almost at all, with the exception of this rush by rookie Chauncey Golston:

092821Dillardgif7

As you can see, Dillard is pushed back for five steps, and it's not even a particularly good rush. For a team that so thoroughly out-schemed the Eagles on Monday night otherwise, it was strange to me that the Cowboys didn't try to run right through Dillard early and often.

• In the screen game, Dillard was frustrating. His athleticism is obvious when he's running out in front of Miles Sanders (below), but he's too passive for my tastes in attacking would-be tacklers. Remember in Week 1 when Jordan Mailata almost killed a guy? I don't think you'll ever see that kind of play from Dillard.

092821Dillardgif3

And then here, Dillard has an opportunity to maybe put a hurtin' on CB Trevon Diggs, but he is content to just kind of get in his way.

092821Dillardgif5

Mailata would have tried to make Diggs pay for even existing.

• It would be nice to know how Dillard played in the run game, but since the Eagles didn't run the ball Monday night, no such luck.

Overview

Monday night was Dillard's best game as a pro, by far. It came against an ideal opponent that did not test his biggest weakness, however, it was perhaps a confidence-building performance. 

I do not think any and all concerns with Dillard's game have been put to bed because he played well Monday night. At some point, if Mailata is going to miss more time, Dillard is going to face some power rushes, and he still has to prove he can stop those.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Andre Dillard gifs and stuff

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Report: Ben Simmons willing to sit out season if Sixers don't trade him
Ben-Simmons-sits_092921_usat

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98 contractors bail out local businesses after Hurricane Ida's fury
Limited - IBEW Power restoration

Government

Pennsylvania lawmakers introduce bill to legalize recreational marijuana use
Marijuana legalization bill

Illness

Jefferson Health creates $3 million initiative to address heart disease in Philly's underserved neighborhoods
Jefferson Health cardiovascular

TV

Bucks County native to be contestant on 'Wheel of Fortune'
Wheel of Fortune Ari Lipsky

Festivals

Manayunk's 'Out & About' pride event honors National Coming Out Day
Manayunk Pride

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 23h

FOR SALE! 1 bed on high floor of Academy House w/ city views. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, laminate “wood” floors, and flexible floorplan. 24 hour doorman, on-site parking available, fitness & aquatic center, on-site management. 624 sqft | $215,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved