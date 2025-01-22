Eagles make a bunch of roster moves

Over the last two days, the Philadelphia Eagles have announced a bunch of roster moves. Let's cover them one-by-one, in order of importance.

• The Eagles opened up the 21-day practice window for PR Britain Covey's return from IR: Covey has had two stints on IR this season. The first was back in September, as a result of a shoulder injury. He returned from that injury and played in games, but landed on IR once again with a neck injury before the Eagles' matchup with the Cowboys in December. Cooper DeJean has returned punts with Covey out. DeJean muffed a punt against the Rams in the Division Round on Sunday, though he was able to recover it.

• The Eagles signed OL Cameron Erving to the practice squad: It was revealed on Wednesday that Cam Jurgens did not participate in practice with a back injury. Erving is a 10-year vet with some center experience. It is unknown if this signing is related to Jurgens' appearance on the injury report.

• The Eagles signed TE Nick Muse to the practice squad: Muse was a 2022 seventh-round pick of the Vikings. He has appeared in 16 career games. 1 career catch, 22 yards.

• The Eagles signed TE Cameron Latu to a futures contract: Latu was a 2023 third-round pick of the 49ers out of Alabama. He has not yet appeared in an NFL game. He tore a meniscus his rookie season during training camp, ending his season. He did not make the roster out of training camp in 2024, and landed on the Browns' practice squad.



Latu's best season in college was in 2021, when he had 26 catches for 410 yards (15.8 YPC) and 8 TDs. Worth a flier. Latu's Bama career overlapped with Jalen Hurts' for one season in 2018.

