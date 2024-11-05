Eagles make no deadline trades; a look at the NFC teams that did

For the first time since the NFL's COVID year in 2020, Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles did not make any trades near the trade deadline.

The Eagles' inactivity at the deadline is mildly surprising, but certainly not shocking. Edge rusher felt like an obvious need a few weeks ago, but the Eagles have since gotten improved play from guys like Josh Sweat and Nolan Smith. Otherwise, adding at positions like wide receiver, tight end, linebacker, or running back, to name a few, would have made varying degrees of sense, but were not necessarily urgent areas of need.

A number of the Eagles' rivals did make trades, so let's take a look at some of the notable ones.

The Commanders traded 3rd-, 4th- and 6th-round picks to the Saints for CB Marshon Lattimore and a 5th-round pick.

#JimmySays: Cornerback was by far the Commanders' biggest need at the deadline and they landed Lattimore, one of the best corners in the NFL. This was probably the biggest trade deadline move in the NFL, and it shows that the Commanders think they have a chance to make a postseason run. Lattimore is under contract through 2026, so this is not just a half-season rental, and the cost to acquire him wasn't terribly steep.

The Cowboys traded a 4th-round pick to the Panthers for WR Jonathan Mingo.

#JimmySays: Lol, what? Mingo was a 2023 second-round pick who had 55 career catches for 539 yards (9.8 YPR) and 0 TDs in 24 career games. The Cowboys traded more for Mingo than what they got for Amari Cooper (5th-round pick) in 2022. It's also worth noting that the Cowboys are 3-5 and they just lost Dak Prescott reportedly for "multiple games." Why are they buyers? What a weird trade.

The Lions traded 5th-and 6th-round picks to the Browns for DE Za'Darius Smith and a 7th-round pick.

#JimmySays: The Lions had an obvious need for added pass rusher help after losing Aidan Hutchinson for the season. Smith has 5 sacks this season, and he is under contract through 2025. Reasonable cost.

The Cardinals traded a sixth-round pick to the Broncos for OLB Baron Browning.

#JimmySays: Browning is something of an off-ball linebacker / edge rusher tweener in the same mold of Zack Baun. He'll help an undermanned Cardinals defense that lost starter Dennis Gardeck for the season.

