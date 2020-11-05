More Sports:

November 05, 2020

Eagles safety Marcus Epps tests positive for COVID-19

Teams across the league dealing with uptick in cases

By Michael Tanenbaum
Marcus Epps tested positive for COVID-19 during the Philadelphia Eagles' bye week. The team has entered the NFL-NFLPA protocols to prevent additional cases.

Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the latest player to be diagnosed in a rash of recent cases across the league.

The team issued a statement Thursday afternoon and said the organization has entered the league's protocols to prevent further spread of the virus.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero confirmed Epps is the player who tested positive.

The diagnosis fortunately comes during the Eagles' bye week, giving Epps more time to get healthy and stay isolated from his teammates. Epps has primarily played on special teams this season, but saw significant time on defense against San Francisco and Pittsburgh as the team dealt with injuries in the secondary.

With COVID-19 cases surging across the country, the NFL is seeing a corresponding rise in the number of players and staff testing positive. The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers are both dealing with cases and exposure that will keep key offensive players out of their "Thursday Night Football" matchup.

The NFL is reportedly conducting a probe of the 49ers to determine whether any COVID-19 violations occurred.

Elsewhere in the league, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford tested positive for COVID-19 and Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton was placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list. 

The 3-4-1 Eagles entered their bye in first place atop the NFC East and will return to the field next Sunday for a 1 p.m. road game against the New York Giants.

With bye weeks disappearing in the coming weeks, the league's competition committee has developed a contingency plan for a potential 16-team playoff if the final weeks of the season are significantly disrupted by COVID-19.

Michael Tanenbaum
