Eagles' A.J. Brown is all good for season opener after bee sting

A bee attempted to become the most hated insect in Philadelphia when it stung star receiver A.J. Brown ahead of Friday's practice down at the NovaCare Complex.

Brown, who it turns out is allergic, received an EpiPen and was able to continue working with the rest of the team.

"I'm all good," he told The Philadelphia Inquirer's Josh Tolentino. He's ready to for Detroit on Sunday.

Brown joked about the sting afterwards on Twitter, but deleted all but one of the tweets.

Now for those that know and have an allergy, yeah, bee stings are no joke. And knowing how luck usually goes around here in Philadelphia sports, it's great that this was a minor and quickly resolved problem.

The Eagles will head into Sunday's season opener against Detroit with a pretty healthy roster all things considered, and Brown will be getting his first official snaps in Midnight Green.

We also may have avoided the 2022 version of that damn squirrel.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports