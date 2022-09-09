Eagles' A.J. Brown is all good for season opener after bee sting

September 09, 2022
A bee attempted to become the most hated insect in Philadelphia when it stung star receiver A.J. Brown ahead of Friday's practice down at the NovaCare Complex.
Brown, who it turns out is allergic, received an EpiPen and was able to continue working with the rest of the team.
"I'm all good," he told The Philadelphia Inquirer's Josh Tolentino. He's ready to for Detroit on Sunday.
#Eagles A.J. Brown just told me he’s feeling fine. Said he hadn’t been stung by a bee since he was about five years old, so he was just nervous how his body would react. He participated in practice and is ready to go for Detroit.— Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) September 9, 2022
“I’m all good,” Brown says with a wide smile.
Brown joked about the sting afterwards on Twitter, but deleted all but one of the tweets.
Float like a butterfly, sting like bee😂— AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) September 9, 2022
The Eagles will head into Sunday's season opener against Detroit with a pretty healthy roster all things considered, and Brown will be getting his first official snaps in Midnight Green.
We also may have avoided the 2022 version of that damn squirrel.
Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports