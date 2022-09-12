Who won the week in Philly sports: A.J. Brown dominates in Eagles debut

There was an explosive element of the Eagles' offense in Sunday's win that was absent all of last season. That might be underselling it. It hasn't been felt since their championship campaign. The dynamic play of 2017 may have been just five years ago, but feels about five decades ago in the way the Eagles' passing attack has increasingly fallen off since that Super season.

Despite throwing up a huge sign that says "IT WAS JUST ONE GAME!" A.J. Brown's arrival in Philadelphia has been exactly what Birds fans hoped it would be. In his Eagles debut, Brown totaled 10 catches and 155 receiving yards. I wrote about Brown's instant impact in the aftermath of the team's win over the Lions on Sunday, but the star wideout merits more analysis. He's a clear cut choice for the illustrious distinction of being the person who "won the week" in Philly sports.

Some more notes on Brown's big performance:

Behind the Numbers 💻

Brown's stats felt so rare for an Eagles wide receiver. Let's put them into context:

• With those 155 yards, Brown set the franchise record for most receiving yards in an Eagles debut (via Elias Sports). The previous record-holder was Donte' Stallworth with 141 yards in Week 1 of the 2006 season.



• His 155 yards in an Eagles season opener are the third most in team history behind Tommy McDonald's 179 in 1963 and Harold Jackson's 161 in 1972 (via Stathead).



• That 155-yard mark is the 49th-highest total for a pass-catcher in Eagles history (via Stathead). Brown is the first Eagles receiver to top 150 yards in a game since former future star receiver Travis Fulgham had 152 in Week 5 of the 2020 season. Talk about a guy who fell off the face of the earth.

• Brown is the first Eagle to have at least 10 catches and 155 yards in a game since Jeremy Maclin in Week 8 of the 2014 season (via Stathead).

• The last Eagle to top 155 yards from scrimmage in a season opener before Brown was LeSean McCoy (189 yards) in that legendary 2013 Week 1 Monday Night Football win (via Stathead).

• Sunday was the 10th time in Eagles history a player had at least 10 catches and 15.5 yards per reception in a game. The last one was that same Maclin performance back in 2014 (via Stathead).

• Brown's 155 receiving yards tied a career high for him, matching his output in Week 8 last season.

Smart money says this isn't the last time Brown will "win the week" this season.

I have a hunch that an A.J. Brown jersey is going to be a hot item when it comes to gifts this upcoming holiday season.

Last week's winner: Howie Roseman.

Who Won the Week 2022 Tally:

Howie Roseman: 4

Bryce Harper: 3

Rhys Hoskins: 3

Rob Thomson: 2

A.J. Brown: 1

Nick Sirianni: 1

Avonte Maddox: 1

Eagles: 1

Kyle Schwarber: 1

Tyrese Maxey: 1

Tobias Harris: 1

Joel Embiid: 1

Ray Didinger: 1

Phillies bullpen: 1

