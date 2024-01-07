Report: A.J. Brown called players-only meeting for Eagles this week

After not speaking with the media amidst the Eagles' end-of-the-season tumble, star wideout A.J. Brown was available in the locker room this past week at the NovaCare Complex. He reflected on his relationship with the coaching staff, how much he speaks up during the course of a game and gave a honest take on the situation.

That's not the only talking he did this week. Per a report from FOX Sports' Jay Glazer, Brown also called a players-only meeting for the team in the past few days.

Here's a transcription of what Glazer had to say with video to follow:

Of all people, A.J. Brown was the voice of reason this week. He's been very emotional on the sidelines, but he called a players-only meeting this week. 'One,' he said, 'Look, I'm sorry to you guys that you've had to answer for me and my emotions. I haven't talked to the media and that won't happen again. But, two, we've really got to start bonding together. Whatever the coaches call for us, we have to start following through that. That's me, that's you, that's everybody else. We got to start believing in our coaches and really go with the plan they are giving us wholeheartedly. [FOX Sports]

Brown has been a dominant force for the Eagles this season even while coaching on both sides of the ball has come under fire from both the media and the fan base. Opening up and getting these things off his chest is wise before the playoffs begin next weekend.

