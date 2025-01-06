Super Bowl LIX odds: Will the Eagles win it all?

The Eagles capped off a 14-3 campaign with a 20-13 win over the New York Giants that featured an impressive performance from Tanner McKee. The Birds, however, have their eyes set on bigger and better things than an essentially meaningless Week 18 win.

For a core that was in the big game just two years, it really should be Super Bowl or bust for the Eagles. What are their odds of bringing the Lombardi Trophy back to Philadelphia?

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Eagles have the fifth-best odds of winning Super Bowl LIX. Here's the full list for the 14 playoff teams:

Team Odds Lions +280 Chiefs +350 Ravens +600 Bills +650 Eagles +700 Vikings +1600 Packers +2000 Buccaneers +2500 Chargers +2800 Commanders +4500 Rams +4500 Broncos +5500 Texans +8000 Steelers +9000



As for the NFC alone, the Eagles have the second-best odds of winning the conference:

Team Odds Lions +115 Eagles +330 Vikings +750 Packers +950 Buccaneers +1100 Commanders +1800 Rams +1800



Before all of that, of course, the Birds will need to take care of business against the Packers at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. The Eagles are currently 5.5-point favorites for that game, per DraftKings.

