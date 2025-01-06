More Sports:

January 06, 2025

Super Bowl LIX odds: Will the Eagles win it all?

Odds and info for the Eagles' path to Super Bowl XLI.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
121524_EaglesSteelers_Jalen-Hurts-Lane-Johnson-0912.jpg Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

Jalen Hurts, Lane Johnson, and the Eagles' playoff run begins Sunday against Green Bay.

The Eagles capped off a 14-3 campaign with a 20-13 win over the New York Giants that featured an impressive performance from Tanner McKee. The Birds, however, have their eyes set on bigger and better things than an essentially meaningless Week 18 win. 

For a core that was in the big game just two years, it really should be Super Bowl or bust for the Eagles. What are their odds of bringing the Lombardi Trophy back to Philadelphia?

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Eagles have the fifth-best odds of winning Super Bowl LIX. Here's the full list for the 14 playoff teams:

 TeamOdds 
Lions +280 
Chiefs +350 
Ravens +600 
Bills +650
Eagles +700 
Vikings+1600 
Packers +2000 
Buccaneers +2500 
Chargers +2800 
Commanders +4500 
Rams +4500 
Broncos +5500 
Texans +8000 
Steelers +9000 

As for the NFC alone, the Eagles have the second-best odds of winning the conference:

 TeamOdds 
Lions +115 
Eagles +330 
Vikings +750 
Packers +950 
Buccaneers +1100 
Commanders +1800
Rams +1800 

Before all of that, of course, the Birds will need to take care of business against the Packers at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. The Eagles are currently 5.5-point favorites for that game, per DraftKings. 

MORE: NFL thoughts on Doug Pederson, playoffs, etc. 

Follow Shamus on X: @shamus_clancy

Follow Shamus on Bluesky: @shamus

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Super Bowl

Videos

Featured

Purchased - 2025 Financial Goals

New year, new finances: 5 practical tips to boost your financial health
Limited - Visit Wilmington - Hagley

Discover the Brandywine Valley with the Treasure Trail Passport

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Man arrested for allegedly fatally shooting couple in North Philly

Double Homicide Arrest

Sponsored

The role of friends and peers in preventing impaired driving

Limited - Man reaching for glass of beer and friend stopping him

Celebrities

Sheryl Lee Ralph to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

sheryl lee ralph walk of fame

Opioids

Stimulant users are caught in fatal 'fourth wave' of opioid epidemic

Stimulants Cocaine Fentanyl

Performances

The final 'Love Notes' opera concert is scheduled for January

Love Notes concert

Eagles

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? A look at the numbers

121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved