January 06, 2025

5 Eagles thoughts: Tanner McKee's stats, comparing Saquon Barkley to Eric Dickerson and more

From Tanner McKee to a 4th and 26 throwback, here some takeaways and thoughts about the Eagles.

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
The Birds are back in the postseason yet again. Before the Eagles take on the Packers on Sunday afternoon, here are five thoughts I currently have about the team...

Tanner McKee is the king of small-sample size statistics 

Tanner McKee, the Eagles' QB3 (QB2 now?), is the latest fan-favorite backup signal-caller to come through Philadelphia. McKee threw 45 passes during the season, four of which went for touchdowns. His quarterback rating in that small sample of play was 117.2. That figure is higher than that of Josh Allen, Jared Goff, Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes on the year.

I am close to proclaiming McKee a top-32 quarterback in this league. He's a legitimate NFL quarterback. 

Was Eric Dickerson's 1984 season really better than Saquon Barkley's 2024 campaign?

Yes, Saquon Barkley fell 100 yards short of Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record. Much was made of him sitting out in the Eagles' regular season finale, eschewing a chance to go down in history. All the credit in the world to Dickerson on a Hall of Fame career, but Barkley actually averaged more yards per carry (5.8 to 5.6) and yards per touch (6.0 to 5.6) in 2024 than Dickerson did in his iconic season. He was slightly more efficient on nearly as much usage! 

Dickerson's Rams team lost in the Wild Card Round that year. Maybe some players would be fine with those individual accolades even if it means their team was bounced early in the playoffs, but something tells me that's not the mindset of both Barkley and the Birds. It's Super Bowl or bust. 

Packers wide receiver Christian Watson is out for the NFL playoffs due to injury

In Green Bay's regular season finale, big-play Packers wideout Christian Watson suffered an injury. According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, it is believed that Watson suffered a torn ACL. His season is over. 

That's a devastating blow to Green Bay's passing attack. Watson averaged 21.4 yards per reception this season. Green Bay is still talented at wide receiver with Jayden Reed (55-857-6) and Romeo Doubs (46-601-4), but Watson was an excellent route runner and a deep ball threat in 2024. 

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur's scheme will have to get even more creative against the Birds' elite defense when down a player like Watson.

Tom Brady will be in the FOX broadcast booth for Eagles-Packers

I will be at the game itself, but I'm curious how the FOX broadcast plays out for color commentator Tom Brady calling his first playoff game. I'm sure he will make a few ham-fisted jokes about hating the Eagles. Brady's first season in the booth has been considered somewhat of a disappointment, but, hey, he always brought his best when the playoffs arrived (except for that fateful drive in Super Bowl LII...).

Remembering 4th and 26

How about we close with a quick throwback to the biggest Eagles-Packers moment of the 21st century?

Eagles fans are hoping it won't take something that miraculous this time around for the Birds to beat Green Bay. 

