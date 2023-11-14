Week 11 odds: The Eagles are underdogs for the first time in a long time against the Chiefs

Coming out of the bye, the Eagles are headed for maybe their biggest matchup of the entire regular season when they get the Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch on Monday Night Football.

Though they've been far from clean in getting to it, the Eagles are an NFL best 8-1 after putting away Dallas back in Philly two weeks ago. The Chiefs, however, haven't gone anywhere either, continuing on at 7-2 as one of the league's elite, and as the ones with the edge going in to Week 11, according to the sportsbooks.

Here's a look at the early odds:

Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings KC -3 PHI +130

KC -155 46.5 FanDuel KC -3 PHI +130

KC -154 46.5 BetMGM KC -3 PHI +125

KC -150 46 UniBet KC -3 PHI +116

KC -141 46.5 PointsBet KC -3 PHI +125

KC -150 46.5

So the Eagles are underdogs. No biggie in isolation, and something Philadelphia is always willing to embrace even.

But what's really interesting about it is that this is the first time since the playoff game against the Bucs all the way back in January 2022 that the Eagles haven't been favored in a Jalen Hurts started game – with help on the look back coming from Sports Odds History. That includes last season's Super Bowl, the NFC Championship, everything, which really says a lot about how insane Hurts' and the Eagles' trajectory has actually been ever since he settled in as the full-time starting quarterback.

Still, there's a ways to go after the Super Bowl eluded them last season, and they'll be the first to tell you that.

MVP check

Monday night will be a Super Bowl rematch and a battle that could have massive implications on the NFL MVP race.

Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes will enter the game with the highest odds to win MVP again at +270, per FanDuel, while Jalen Hurts is right behind him at +300, with Ravens QB Lamar Jackson trailing in third with various deficits depending on the sportsbook.

Whichever QB walks away the winner between Hurts or Mahomes Monday night will likely see a huge boost in their MVP chances too.

Super Bowl odds

And much like the MVP race, the odds for Super Bowl LVIII in Vegas could also shuffle a bit depending on how Monday night turns out.

The Chiefs are the betting favorite to repeat as Super Bowl champions ranging from +400 to +500, while the 49ers slid into second generally at around +500, putting the Eagles in third at around +550 – per VegasInsider.

So it seems there's still some doubt around the Birds even after statement wins over playoff contenders in the Dolphins and the Cowboys.

Would another over the Chiefs in prime time eliminate it?

