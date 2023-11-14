More Sports:

November 14, 2023

Week 11 odds: The Eagles are underdogs for the first time in a long time against the Chiefs

The Eagles will get a Super Bowl rematch with the Chiefs on Monday Night Football, going into as underdogs in a Jalen Hurts started game for the first time since the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Chiefs-Super-Bowl-57-Scramble-Feb-2023.jpg Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will get their Super Bowl rematch with the Chiefs in prime time.

Coming out of the bye, the Eagles are headed for maybe their biggest matchup of the entire regular season when they get the Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch on Monday Night Football. 

Though they've been far from clean in getting to it, the Eagles are an NFL best 8-1 after putting away Dallas back in Philly two weeks ago. The Chiefs, however, haven't gone anywhere either, continuing on at 7-2 as one of the league's elite, and as the ones with the edge going in to Week 11, according to the sportsbooks. 

Here's a look at the early odds:

 SportsbookSpread Money Line Total O/U 
DraftKings KC -3PHI +130
KC -155 		 46.5
FanDuel KC -3 PHI +130
KC -154 		46.5 
BetMGM KC -3 PHI +125
KC -150 		46 
 UniBetKC -3 PHI +116
KC -141 		46.5 
PointsBet KC -3  PHI +125
KC -150		 46.5

So the Eagles are underdogs. No biggie in isolation, and something Philadelphia is always willing to embrace even. 

But what's really interesting about it is that this is the first time since the playoff game against the Bucs all the way back in January 2022 that the Eagles haven't been favored in a Jalen Hurts started game – with help on the look back coming from Sports Odds History.  That includes last season's Super Bowl, the NFC Championship, everything, which really says a lot about how insane Hurts' and the Eagles' trajectory has actually been ever since he settled in as the full-time starting quarterback. 

Still, there's a ways to go after the Super Bowl eluded them last season, and they'll be the first to tell you that. 

MVP check

Monday night will be a Super Bowl rematch and a battle that could have massive implications on the NFL MVP race. 

Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes will enter the game with the highest odds to win MVP again at +270, per FanDuel, while Jalen Hurts is right behind him at +300, with Ravens QB Lamar Jackson trailing in third with various deficits depending on the sportsbook

Whichever QB walks away the winner between Hurts or Mahomes Monday night will likely see a huge boost in their MVP chances too. 

Super Bowl odds

And much like the MVP race, the odds for Super Bowl LVIII in Vegas could also shuffle a bit depending on how Monday night turns out. 

The Chiefs are the betting favorite to repeat as Super Bowl champions ranging from +400 to +500, while the 49ers slid into second generally at around +500, putting the Eagles in third at around +550 – per VegasInsider

So it seems there's still some doubt around the Birds even after statement wins over playoff contenders in the Dolphins and the Cowboys. 

Would another over the Chiefs in prime time eliminate it?

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Patrick Mahomes Bettings Odds Kansas City Chiefs Jalen Hurts

Videos

Featured

Limited - Corolla Outer Banks - Horses

These legendary wild horses have been roaming the beaches of Corolla Outer Banks for over 400 years
Limited - Artists of Philadelphia Ballet with Students of School of Philadelphia Ballet 2

George Balanchine’s 'The Nutcracker' is the perfect holiday tradition for the entire family to enjoy

Just In

Must Read

Government

PGW bills to increase in late November as rate hike takes effect
PGW Rate Increase

Sponsored

Look at work zones from my perspective
Limited - NJDOT - Chris Lockwood

Children's Health

Young Black males with ADHD are underdiagnosed and undertreated, Penn State study finds
ADHD Racial Disparities

Music

Philadelphia Orchestra picks up Grammy Award nomination
Philadelphia Orchestra Grammys

Sixers

Sixers game notes: Tyrese Maxey scores career-high 50 points in win over Pacers
Tyrese-Maxey-Sixers-Pacers-11.12.23-NBA.jpg

Family-Friendly

Attendees to 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show can save money on tickets with new price options
philadelphia flower show 2024

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved