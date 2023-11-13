NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 11 edition

11) Commanders (4-6): Back in Week 4, the Commanders scored a TD against the Eagles with no time left on the clock in regulation down 1, and they had the chance to "slay the giant," so to speak, by going for 2 and winning the game right then and there. Instead, citing a tired offense, Ron Rivera made the insane decision to kick the PAT and go to overtime. There wasn't an Eagles fan, coach, or player in that stadium that wasn't thrilled with Rivera's decision. In OT, as you all know, Jake Elliott kicked a field goal for an Eagles win.

Against the Seahawks Week 10, Rivera found himself in a similar situation. With 52 seconds left, Dyami Brown scored on a 35-yard TD pass from Sam Howell, putting the Commanders down 1. Once again, Rivera opted to kick the extra point. On their ensuing possession, the Seahawks drove 50 yards to the Commanders' 25-yard line and kicked the game-winning field goal.

The decision not to go for two, to me, was again the wrong one. The Commanders were the clearly inferior team, on the road, and their kicker had already missed a PAT. By extending the game, they put the ball back in the hands of the more talented team with a tie score. With 52 seconds remaining, barring some disastrous turnover or awful Seahawks clock management, the Commanders were not going to get the ball again in regulation, which left the Seahawks with two likely outcomes in regulation:

Win with any score. Go to OT.

Now, I know that the argument here is something like, "The Seahawks would have won with their field goal anyway even if the Commanders had gone for 2 and gotten it." Eh, maybe. We won't know. With a tie score, the Seahawks had the luxury of taking what the Commanders gave them, knowing that overtime was something of a worst case scenario. With a one-point deficit, there's a pretty good chance that Geno Smith is forcing the issue down the field instead of dumping the ball down to Zach Charbonnet on the first two plays of their final drive, for example. Maybe their need to press in that scenario would have led to something bad down the field? Again, who knows?

All I know is that kicking the PAT gave the Commanders a low percentage chance of winning the game, even if it extended it briefly. It's like staying on 13 with the dealer showing a face card. You might not bust immediately, but you're just delaying the inevitable instead of making the higher percentage play overall.