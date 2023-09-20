Eagles RB D'Andre Swift named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after career night

After a career night in his big Philadelphia homecoming, could it have been anyone else but?

D'Andre Swift was named Week 2's NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday, still fresh off the heels of a massive performance against Minnesota under the primetime Thursday night lights that improved the Eagles to 2-0 on the young season.

The 24-year old running back, and product of St. Joe's Prep, went off for a career-high 175 rushing yards and a touchdown on 28 carries, powering what had – to that point – been a so far stagnant Philly offense to a 34-28 victory over the Vikings that didn't get close until late.

After looking continually impressive as a dynamic running and pass-catching option out of the backfield throughout training camp, Swift hardly saw the ball in the Eagles' Week 1 opener up in New England, registering just a single rush and reception for a total of three yards in the 25-20 win.

But coming back to Philadelphia – playing in front of family, friends, and plenty of the Philly faithful – he bounced back in a big way, consistently hitting the holes made for him by the O-line then shaking defenders in the open field with effortless-looking cuts to turn in the finest rushing performance the Eagles have seen in a decade and his best ever as an NFL player.

Between Swift, Kenny Gainwell, Boston Scott, and Rashaad Penny, the Eagles are working with a loaded running back room, but after last week's performance, it's pretty clear that Swift should be a prominent part of the offensive gameplan going forward.

