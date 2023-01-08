More Sports:

January 08, 2023

DeVonta Smith breaks Eagles' single-season reception record for a receiver

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
122922DeVontaSmith Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith

What a year for Eagles wide receivers. A.J. Brown has had a monster campaign and paired with DeVonta Smith's silky smooth route-running, they've made for the best receiver duo I've ever seen for this franchise.

Smith has made history along the way.

Entering Sunday, Smith had 88 catches, tied for the most ever in a season by an Eagles wide receiver with Irving Fryar's 1996 season. 

Smith broke the mark on the Eagles' second drive of the game on a nine-yard catch.

As of this writing, here's the new top six (due to ties) for single-season recpetions by an Eagles wideout (via StatMuse):

 RankPlayer  YearCatches 
1st DeVonta Smith 2022 89*
2nd Irving Fyar 1996 88 
3rd Irving Fyar 1997 86 
t-4th Jordan Matthews 2015 85 
t-4th Jeremy Maclin 2014 85 
t-4th A.J. Brown 2022 85* 

*as of this writing

It should be noted that Smith didn't set the record for catches overall by an Eagle in a season. Tight end Zach Ertz holds that mark with 116 receptions back in 2018. 

