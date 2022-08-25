DeVonta Smith says he has a 'Wawa addiction'

August 25, 2022
It's Hoagiefest all year long for Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith. After the Birds' final training camp practice on Thursday, Smith spoke to reporters about his offseason diet:
DeVonta Smith says he’s been eating healthier this offseason, feels bulkier, but has a Wawa addiction. Thinks he eats a sub almost every day, his go-to is the honey turkey.— Bo Wulf (@Bo_Wulf) August 25, 2022
Please credit @TheAthleticPHI.
Smith must be using the same PR staff as Bryce Harper, knowing how to perfectly cater to Philadelphia's sensibilities and hallmarks. Smith, however, needs to get rid of "sub" from his vocabulary. It's all about hoagies, man.
My go-to Wawa order? Buffalo chicken strips on a 10-in wheat roll. Had about four of those per week from the Wawa at 40th and Spruce in University City during college. I need to know Smith's full order. What cheese? Toppings? Roll? It might be more important than whether Jalen Hurts establishes himself as a true franchise quarterback this season.
