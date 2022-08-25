More Sports:

August 25, 2022

DeVonta Smith says he has a 'Wawa addiction'

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

It's Hoagiefest all year long for Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith. After the Birds' final training camp practice on Thursday, Smith spoke to reporters about his offseason diet:

Smith must be using the same PR staff as Bryce Harper, knowing how to perfectly cater to Philadelphia's sensibilities and hallmarks. Smith, however, needs to get rid of "sub" from his vocabulary. It's all about hoagies, man.

My go-to Wawa order? Buffalo chicken strips on a 10-in wheat roll. Had about four of those per week from the Wawa at 40th and Spruce in University City during college. I need to know Smith's full order. What cheese? Toppings? Roll? It might be more important than whether Jalen Hurts establishes himself as a true franchise quarterback this season. 

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

