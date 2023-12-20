Black uniforms return for Eagles' Christmas Day game against Giants





The Eagles are in bad need of a jump after dropping three straight and with the NFC East title on the line, so to find one, they're turning back to the all-black uniforms for their Christmas Day game against the rival Giants on Monday.

Confirmed via their social media channels Wednesday afternoon, the alternate black jerseys and black pants will be what the Eagles take the field with at the Linc this week, bringing what's been their alternate look for years now into the fold for the first time this season.

The only part of the look that won't be returning is the black helmet – a one-off from last season – which needed to be cleared out in order to make way for the full Kelly Green throwbacks that the Eagles wore twice against the Dolphins and then the Bills earlier this season and was originally thought to have retired the all-black alternates for the year.

But apparently not.

The Eagles did elect to keep the black pants in the rotation for 2023, wearing them with the white jerseys back in Week 6 at the New York Jets. They lost 20-14.

Going back to last season and needing a win at home against the Giants in Week 18 to clinch the division, the Eagles broke out the all-black unis and Jalen Hurts returned from a shoulder sprain following back-to-back losses to finally get the job done in a 22-16 victory.

The NFC East was theirs, so was the No. 1 seed in the conference, and two weeks later, they trounced the Giants again in the divisional round of the playoffs to kickstart a run to the Super Bowl.

The magic might not be the same anymore given the current circumstances, but the Eagles are at least hoping to recapture some of it again this week.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports