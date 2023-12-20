More Sports:

December 20, 2023

NFL odds check: Eagles favored over Giants, Jalen Hurts' MVP odds plummet

The Eagles are in free fall after Monday's loss to Seattle, but are still heavily favored against the Giants. Jalen Hurts chances at NFL MVP seem nearly gone though.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Seahawks-Week-15-2023-NFL-Loss.jpg Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

Far from a fun few weeks for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.

The Eagles are in free fall after dropping their third straight to a Seattle Seahawks team on Monday night that was clinging on for its playoff life. 

The offense was an inefficient and indecisive mess, again. 

And the defense, while maybe getting a temporary boost from the switch to Matt Patricia, eventually got figured out by Drew Lock, Kenneth Walker, and DK Metcalf and could do nothing to stop it. 

At 10-4, they're still going to the playoffs, but with Super Bowl aspirations and a chase for the No. 1 seed in the NFC rapidly slipping away from increasingly uninspiring play, the situation sure feels dire right now

The good news: If the Eagles are going to bounce back and course correct within the final three weeks of the season, they'll get the 5-9 New York Giants at home on Christmas day to start with in the first of two.

And they'll be heavy favorites going in, according to the sportsbook:

 SportsbookSpread Money Line Total O/U 
DraftKings PHI -11.5NYG +490
PHI -675 		43
FanDuel PHI -11.5NYG +490
PHI -670		42.5 
BetMGM PHI -12 NYG +500
PHI -700 		42
 UniBetPHI -12 NYG +460
PHI -670 		42 
PointsBet PHI -12.5  NYG +500
PHI -750		 42.5

The bad news: I mean, you've seen this defense the past three weeks. If Drew Lock can get to them, what's stopping Tommy DeVito? (Plus, if you remember Joe Webb, the Eagles have a weirdly awful history against QBs coming out of nowhere yet thrown straight into the fire.)

But glass half full, right?

The Eagles need this one to stay ahead in the NFC East, while the Giants only really have pride – and spoiler – to play for. 

MORE: The Week 16 NFC Hierarchy/Obituary

Hurting in the MVP race

After that heroic overtime run into the end zone against the Bills less than a month ago, the case felt solidified: Jalen Hurts was the MVP. Stats be damned, the at the time 10-1 Eagles just kept finding ways to win, and Hurts someway, somehow was always leading them to it. 

Then they crashed into a wall hard against San Francisco, got rocked by Dallas the week after, and collapsed in Seattle on Monday night, with Hurts especially looking off in the last two. 

His MVP stock took a hit after the blowout loss to the 49ers, but now it's plummeted all the way down to +2000, per DraftKings, essentially taking him out of the conversation while Brock Purdy has risen to the top. 

The current MVP odds from DraftKings:

 Player, Pos.Team Odds 
Brock Purdy, QB SF -200
Lamar Jackson, QB BAL +450 
Dak Prescott, QB DAL +700 
Christian McCaffrey, RB  SF+1000 
Josh Allen, QB BUF +1200 
Jalen Hurts, QB PHI +2000 
Tyreek Hill, WR MIA +2500 
Patrick Mahomes, QB KC +2500 

Hurts has fallen under the 200-yard passing mark four times this season and twice in the past two games. He's also up to 12 interceptions on the season, double of what he threw in last season's MVP-caliber campaign. 

Then that commitment comment slipped after the loss to Seattle. 

Again, the situation feels dire.

MORE: 10 awards from the Eagles-Seahawks game

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia NFL MVP Race New York Giants Sports Betting Tommy DeVito NFC East Jalen Hurts Brock Purdy

Videos

Featured

Limited - WSFS CARES Foundation Minds Matter

WSFS CARES Foundation provides $10,000 grant to Minds Matter of Philadelphia, Inc.
Limited - Manayunk - Jolly Trolly

Where to celebrate the holidays in Manayunk

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Action News' Chopper 6 helicopter crashes in South Jersey; pilot and photographer killed
Chopper 6 Crash 6ABC

Sponsored

Holiday contest for Norristown kids
Limited - Santa at Elmwood Park Zoo

Women's Health

Most pregnant women develop morning sickness – and scientists now know why
Morning sickness hormone

Music

Eagles' second holiday album raises $2.5 million for charity
Eagles Christmas album sales

Sponsored

Eagles-Seahawks Week 15 injury report, with analysis
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Chiefs-Tunnel-Week-11-NFL-2023.jpg

Food & Drink

Nearly 100 eateries to offer discounted dinners for Center City Restaurant Week
Center City Restaurant Week

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved