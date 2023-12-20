NFL odds check: Eagles favored over Giants, Jalen Hurts' MVP odds plummet

The Eagles are in free fall after dropping their third straight to a Seattle Seahawks team on Monday night that was clinging on for its playoff life.

The offense was an inefficient and indecisive mess, again.

And the defense, while maybe getting a temporary boost from the switch to Matt Patricia, eventually got figured out by Drew Lock, Kenneth Walker, and DK Metcalf and could do nothing to stop it.

At 10-4, they're still going to the playoffs, but with Super Bowl aspirations and a chase for the No. 1 seed in the NFC rapidly slipping away from increasingly uninspiring play, the situation sure feels dire right now.

The good news: If the Eagles are going to bounce back and course correct within the final three weeks of the season, they'll get the 5-9 New York Giants at home on Christmas day to start with in the first of two.

And they'll be heavy favorites going in, according to the sportsbook:

Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings PHI -11.5 NYG +490

PHI -675 43 FanDuel PHI -11.5 NYG +490

PHI -670 42.5 BetMGM PHI -12 NYG +500

PHI -700 42 UniBet PHI -12 NYG +460

PHI -670 42 PointsBet PHI -12.5 NYG +500

PHI -750 42.5

The bad news: I mean, you've seen this defense the past three weeks. If Drew Lock can get to them, what's stopping Tommy DeVito? (Plus, if you remember Joe Webb, the Eagles have a weirdly awful history against QBs coming out of nowhere yet thrown straight into the fire.)

But glass half full, right?

The Eagles need this one to stay ahead in the NFC East, while the Giants only really have pride – and spoiler – to play for.

Hurting in the MVP race

After that heroic overtime run into the end zone against the Bills less than a month ago, the case felt solidified: Jalen Hurts was the MVP. Stats be damned, the at the time 10-1 Eagles just kept finding ways to win, and Hurts someway, somehow was always leading them to it.

Then they crashed into a wall hard against San Francisco, got rocked by Dallas the week after, and collapsed in Seattle on Monday night, with Hurts especially looking off in the last two.

His MVP stock took a hit after the blowout loss to the 49ers, but now it's plummeted all the way down to +2000, per DraftKings, essentially taking him out of the conversation while Brock Purdy has risen to the top.

The current MVP odds from DraftKings:

Player, Pos. Team Odds Brock Purdy, QB SF -200 Lamar Jackson, QB BAL +450 Dak Prescott, QB DAL +700 Christian McCaffrey, RB SF +1000 Josh Allen, QB BUF +1200 Jalen Hurts, QB PHI +2000 Tyreek Hill, WR MIA +2500 Patrick Mahomes, QB KC +2500

Hurts has fallen under the 200-yard passing mark four times this season and twice in the past two games. He's also up to 12 interceptions on the season, double of what he threw in last season's MVP-caliber campaign.

Then that commitment comment slipped after the loss to Seattle.

Again, the situation feels dire.

