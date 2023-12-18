An updated look at the Eagles' playoff picture, current seed

The playoff picture couldn't be more simple for the Eagles — who lost their third straight game Monday night. They know what they need to do in the final three games of the regular season.

Philly's loss, 20-17 to Seattle, paired with the Cowboys' blowout loss to the Bills, has them still looking at first place in the NFC East (they will own a tiebreaker). The loss all but ends their pursuit of a No. 1 seed in the NFC and an all-important first-round bye.

Even if the Eagles win out, they would need two losses from San Francisco as the Eagles would lose a tie-breaking scenario against the Bay Area squad, which obviously beat the Birds head-to-head a few weeks ago back in Philly. The battle for the top spot in the NFC:

Team Record GB 49ers

11-3 — Eagles

10-4 1 Cowboys 10-4 1 Lions

9-5 2

Report: Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro banned from sideline for rest of regular season You have to be confident that the Eagles can beat any of the 7-7 teams should they hang on and win the NFC East (and therefore play one of the non-Dallas Wild Card contenders — teams like the Rams, Saints or Vikings). But rematches against the Cowboys and 49ers are both possible in the weeks following. And they'll have to win three times to get to the Super Bowl. Last year they only needed two, as they secured the 1-seed en route to their loss to the Chiefs in February. The Eagles need to win out, and the red-hot 49ers would have to lose twice. The schedules could help, though the Niners look as unbeatable a team as any in the NFL right now. They also are not in the clear from the Lions, who could in theory catch them for a higher seen among the NFC teams at large. The Niners have a slightly harder schedule than the Eagles, but it's not that hard. The remaining slate: Team Opponents Win % Eagles NYG,

ARI, NYG .310 Cowboys MIA,

DET, WAS .571 49ers BAL,

WAS, LAR .524 Lions MIN,

DAL, MIN .571

The Ravens will give the 49ers a test next Monday night — a game the Eagles will surely be watching with their families on Christmas night after they host the Giants earlier on the holiday. The Niners also finish against a Rams team that might be playing for a Wild Card spot. Dallas at Detroit in Week 17 is now a much bigger game as both have a lot of play for still two weeks from now. Philly should not have much trouble with New York twice and the Cardinals. They can still assure a 2-seed if they win at least two of their final three contests. It's been a long time since the Eagles played a bad football team. It will be interesting to see what team shows up.

