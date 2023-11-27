Eagles' Haason Reddick on 49ers rematch: 'Talk is cheap... line that s*** up, and prove it again'

The 49ers and the long-awaited NFC Championship rematch are finally up next, and there's definitely going to be little love lost in the week leading up to it.

As you probably know well by now, the Eagles thrashed San Francisco 31-7 in the conference title game last January for the right to go to the Super Bowl. Early on, Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick had an open path straight to the Niners' breakout quarterback Brock Purdy and got his arm in the way of the throw to force a fumble.

Philly recovered the ball, the force of Purdy's arm trying to fling forward on contact tore his UCL and left him unable to throw, and the Niners crumbled from there, leading to an offseason full of unheard-of levels of salt from San Francisco players about how they were actually the better team and how things would've been different had Purdy not gotten hurt – of which our own Jimmy Kempski chronicled in full via his storybook HERE.

This went on for months, and after the Eagles made an incredible comeback over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday to win in overtime and improve to an NFL-best 10-1 on the season, Reddick wasn't in the mood to hear any more of it.

"You know, as this season's been going on, not much," Reddick told KYW's Dave Uram after the Bills game about how much of the 49ers fallout has stuck with him. "Talk is cheap. They get to come back in the Linc. It was a lot of boo hoos last year, a lot of crying a lot of 'what if?', a lot of this, a lot of that.

"They get a chance to come back in here, line that s*** up, and prove it again."

Sunday will be a clash of two NFC juggernauts, for sure, as the Eagles hold the conference's top seed at 10-1 with room to spare, while the 49ers are 8-3 and vying for the second seed with the Lions and Cowboys.

It will also be the next round of the Eagles' gauntlet of a stretch in the schedule, of which they've faced all contenders so far in Dallas, Kansas City, and Buffalo, yet have beaten all three and all while trailing at the half in the process.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports