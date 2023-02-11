Haason Reddick's mom's heartfelt The Players' Tribune message will leave you choked up

Just a day away from the Super Bowl, Eagles fans are stocking up on party supplies for the big game. Maybe grab a box of tissues while you're at it too. You're going to need them after watching Haason Reddick's mother, Raelakia, narrate a video from The Players' Tribune about Reddick's climb from South Jersey to the biggest stage in American sports.

Reddick, of course, is a Camden native who attended Haddon Heights High School before walking on to the Temple football team. At the age of 28, Reddick is now a legitimate star player, delivering one of the best Eagles defensive seasons ever.

For those outside the Philadelphia area who may not be as familiar with Reddick, who's not a household name, Super Bowl LVII will be the time for him, as his mother puts it, "Show them who you are."

