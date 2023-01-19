Three Super Bowl LII Champions will be Eagles' honorary captains against Giants

January 19, 2023
The Eagles will be hosting a divisional-round playoff game for the first time in five years on Saturday night when the New York Giants come to town. The Birds, of course, are hoping this postseason run has the Lombardi Trophy waiting at the end just like it did for that 2017 squad.
Three members of that Super Bowl-winning team will be back in Philly for the playoffs as honorary captains at Lincoln Financial Field: Brent Celek, Torrey Smith and Malcolm Jenkins:
A trio of Super Bowl LII champions (Torrey Smith, Malcolm Jenkins and Brent Celek) will be Eagles honorary captains on Saturday night vs. the Giants.— Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) January 19, 2023
Celek played all 11 of his NFL seasons in Philadelphia. His last game was the Eagles' Super Bowl win over the Patriots.
Smith played just one year with the Birds but left his impact quickly. He proved to be a great deep threat for Carson Wentz during the regular season before turning in two of the biggest receptions in Eagles history. The first was the inexplicable catch off Falcons safety Keanu Neal's knee in the divisional round that helped set up a field goal before the end of the first half:
Foles hits Keanu Neal’s knee hits Torrey Smith and helps the Eagles set up for a field goal.— 2017 Eagles (@2017_eagles) January 14, 2021
The other was the iconic flea flicker touchdown catch from Nick Foles as the Birds crushed the Vikings in the NFC Championship Game:
On the flea-flicker play in the NFC Championship Game Torrey Smith was supposed to run a post. Mid play, Torrey went deep because of the way the safety was playing, According to @TorreySmithWR on the Green Light Podcast.— Philly Nation (@Philly__Nation) September 25, 2020
Jenkins was a three-time Pro Bowler and an Eagles legend, a leader both on and off the field who was the heart and soul of that championship-winning team.
All three bring great vibes. Great call for the Eagles on these choices.
