Three Super Bowl LII Champions will be Eagles' honorary captains against Giants

The Eagles will be hosting a divisional-round playoff game for the first time in five years on Saturday night when the New York Giants come to town. The Birds, of course, are hoping this postseason run has the Lombardi Trophy waiting at the end just like it did for that 2017 squad.

Three members of that Super Bowl-winning team will be back in Philly for the playoffs as honorary captains at Lincoln Financial Field: Brent Celek, Torrey Smith and Malcolm Jenkins:

Celek played all 11 of his NFL seasons in Philadelphia. His last game was the Eagles' Super Bowl win over the Patriots.

Smith played just one year with the Birds but left his impact quickly. He proved to be a great deep threat for Carson Wentz during the regular season before turning in two of the biggest receptions in Eagles history. The first was the inexplicable catch off Falcons safety Keanu Neal's knee in the divisional round that helped set up a field goal before the end of the first half:

The other was the iconic flea flicker touchdown catch from Nick Foles as the Birds crushed the Vikings in the NFC Championship Game:

Jenkins was a three-time Pro Bowler and an Eagles legend, a leader both on and off the field who was the heart and soul of that championship-winning team.

All three bring great vibes. Great call for the Eagles on these choices.

