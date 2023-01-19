More Sports:

January 19, 2023

Three Super Bowl LII Champions will be Eagles' honorary captains against Giants

Torrey Smith, Brent Celek and Malcolm Jenkins return to Lincoln Financial Field as honorary captains.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Torrey-Smith-Eagles-Falcons Eric Hartline/USA Today Sports

Former Eagles wide receiver and Super Bowl champion Torrey Smith during his famous catch off Keanu Neal's knee during the team's 2017 Divisional Round game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Eagles will be hosting a divisional-round playoff game for the first time in five years on Saturday night when the New York Giants come to town. The Birds, of course, are hoping this postseason run has the Lombardi Trophy waiting at the end just like it did for that 2017 squad.

Three members of that Super Bowl-winning team will be back in Philly for the playoffs as honorary captains at Lincoln Financial Field: Brent Celek, Torrey Smith and Malcolm Jenkins:

Celek played all 11 of his NFL seasons in Philadelphia. His last game was the Eagles' Super Bowl win over the Patriots. 

Smith played just one year with the Birds but left his impact quickly. He proved to be a great deep threat for Carson Wentz during the regular season before turning in two of the biggest receptions in Eagles history. The first was the inexplicable catch off Falcons safety Keanu Neal's knee in the divisional round that helped set up a field goal before the end of the first half:

The other was the iconic flea flicker touchdown catch from Nick Foles as the Birds crushed the Vikings in the NFC Championship Game:

Jenkins was a three-time Pro Bowler and an Eagles legend, a leader both on and off the field who was the heart and soul of that championship-winning team. 

All three bring great vibes. Great call for the Eagles on these choices. 

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Malcolm Jenkins Brent Celek Torrey Smith

Videos

Featured

A Street in Philadelphia lined with cars

What's next for the Philly real estate?
Assortment of electronic cigarettes

Vaping: a looming health threat to America’s youth

Just In

Must Read

Development

Cherry Hill Diner to be replaced by a car wash after 58 years in business
Cherry Hill Diner Demolition

Sponsored

5 real estate trends Philly buyers should be watching in 2023
A Street in Philadelphia lined with cars

Healthy Eating

Intermittent fasting is popular, but eating a few small meals may be a more effective weight loss plan
Intermittent Fasting AHA study

Eagles

Eagles vs. Giants: Five matchups to watch, when the Eagles have the ball
011923AJBrown

Social Media

New Jersey grandfather goes viral on TikTok for 'fit check' and grandchildren's Christmas gifts
gramps tiktok jersey

Food & Drink

Tinsel reopens as Philadelphia Eagles themed pop-up bar for the playoffs
tinsel takes flight eagles pop up bar

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved