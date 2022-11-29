What they're saying about the Eagles: Jalen Hurts deserves respect, A.J. Brown is always open

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles ran all over the Packers to a near record-breaking pace, Reed Blankenship stepped in and stepped up at safety, and the Eagles improved to a still NFL-best 10-1 on the season after putting down Green Bay 40-33.

The Eagles still have some concerns going forward – they're a bit banged up now and their run defense has been suspect – but they keep finding ways to win and ways to stay a step ahead of the rest of the NFC.

Sunday night and the day after brought some major talking points, so let's jump right in. Here's what they're saying about the Eagles...

Give Hurts his due

Jalen Hurts ran all over the place, took care of the football, and led the Eagles offense on a 40-point performance Sunday night against the Packers.

He's good, an MVP candidate at this rate even, so if you haven't given him his due yet, you kind of have to now.

That goes for one of Hurts' biggest critics in NBC's Chris Simms too.

Said Simms on his Unbuttoned podcast about Sunday night's Eagles-Packers game:

"The second run, I looked up at everybody and I go 'Did they not understand who the f*** they were playing today?' Like...What? It was three of the most easy runs you'll ever see. It was like 'Wait...What's going on here? Is anybody in the screen?' But that's again, hey, Jalen's a phenomenal football player and clearly has stated here that he is one of the better quarterbacks in football. You're not gonna hear me say he's like a top-five quarterback in football, that ain't gonna happen. But either way, maybe he's ongoing in that direction. "Again, just all the issues you have to worry about with that football team, it's hard to cover all your bases and that was one last night where it looked like Green Bay went 'we're gonna stop everything except we're not gonna have anybody that can spy him or really worry about him, containing him in scrambles, and of course, that became a big issue. ... It's pick your poison with Philadelphia a little bit unless you're a special defense and I really think there is only a handful of defenses in football that can really give them problems." [NFL on NBC]