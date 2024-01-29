More Sports:

January 29, 2024

Jason Kelce: I still want to be involved in the Eagles' organization

With his retirement decision yet to be announced, Jason Kelce stated that he still wants to be involved in the Eagles' organization if he does retire.

Shamus Clancy
Jason-Kelce-Chiefs-Ravens Tommy Gilligan/USA Today Sports

Jason Kelce in the house to watch his brother Travis win the AFC Championship Game with the Chiefs.

As the Chiefs knocked off the Ravens to advance to their fourth Super Bowl in five seasons, Jason Kelce was in the house, along with Taylor Swift, naturally, to watch his brother Travis reach the Big Game yet again. 

After Kansas City's 17-10 win, Kelce was reached for comment about his Eagles future from the Philadelphia Inquirer's Olivia Reiner. Kelce said that regardless of whether he's truly retiring this offseason, he wants to remain involved with the organization going forward:

"And I don’t know what’s going to happen for me. But I do know, I still want to be involved in the organization and still want to be a part of it, regardless of what the decision is. Because I don’t want to ever feel like I’m on the outside looking in on these achievements and these accolades and these opportunities that largely represent entire cities and fan bases and organizations. It’s too good a feeling to pass up.” [Inquirer]
Jason-Kelce-Chiefs-Ravens-Beer

Kelce feels destined to be a media superstar and is essentially one already with his "New Heights" podcast with his brother. That's taken shape over the last couple seasons, but it's easy to imagine that both the Birds and Philadelphia at large would love for Kelce to stay around the NovaCare Complex. 

MORE NFL: Senior Bowl offensive prospects

Shamus Clancy
