Jason Kelce: I still want to be involved in the Eagles' organization

As the Chiefs knocked off the Ravens to advance to their fourth Super Bowl in five seasons, Jason Kelce was in the house, along with Taylor Swift, naturally, to watch his brother Travis reach the Big Game yet again.

After Kansas City's 17-10 win, Kelce was reached for comment about his Eagles future from the Philadelphia Inquirer's Olivia Reiner. Kelce said that regardless of whether he's truly retiring this offseason, he wants to remain involved with the organization going forward:

"And I don’t know what’s going to happen for me. But I do know, I still want to be involved in the organization and still want to be a part of it, regardless of what the decision is. Because I don’t want to ever feel like I’m on the outside looking in on these achievements and these accolades and these opportunities that largely represent entire cities and fan bases and organizations. It’s too good a feeling to pass up.” [Inquirer]

Kelce feels destined to be a media superstar and is essentially one already with his "New Heights" podcast with his brother. That's taken shape over the last couple seasons, but it's easy to imagine that both the Birds and Philadelphia at large would love for Kelce to stay around the NovaCare Complex.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader