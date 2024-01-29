15 potential Eagles draft targets we'll be watching at Senior Bowl practices: Offense edition

Senior Bowl practices will begin on Tuesday, and since the Philadelphia Eagles are currently projected to have 8 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, this is an event that should be of high interest to their front office. Here are 15 players we'll be watching on offense.



• Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky: Davis is a short, squatty back who isn't likely to run a fast 40 time but he can break tackles, he has impressive lateral agility, and he has some receiving chops. In 2023, Davis had 186 carries for 1066 yards (5.7 YPC) and 13 TDs. He also chipped in 29 receptions for 317 yards (10.9 YPC) and 7 TDs. The Eagles have smaller shifty backs, but no real power runner. Davis could add that element, but also be able to stay on the field on obvious passing downs because he's a competent receiver. Kenneth Walker vibes.

• Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State: Bell was a Swiss army knife in the Seminoles' offense, lining up at TE, in the slot, out wide, and in the backfield. Despite playing in an offense with RB Trey Benson and future high pick WRs Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, Bell managed to put up good production in 2023, catching 39 passes for 503 yards (11.9 YPC) and 2 TDs. He has some run after the catch ability.

• Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan: Wilson is an explosive slot receiver with sub-4.4 speed who can win on deep balls down the field or make defenders miss after the catch on crossing routes or on quick screens. He is also surprisingly effective on 50-50 balls despite a lack of size.

• Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky: Corley has speed, and he is a YAC machine who does not shy away from contact. Corley could bring a physical element to the Eagles' offense out of the slot.

• Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia: McConkey is a speedy slot receiver who gets open and then gobbles up yards after catch. He's a weapon at all three levels of the defense, as he can make catches deep down the field, he's fearless over the middle, and he can be an extension of the run game with quick screens. He also has added value as a returner.

• Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU: In addition to being a premier athlete, Suamataia also has plenty of nastiness in his game. As an added bonus, he has experience playing both at LT and RT, which means that he could be a swing tackle off the bench early in his career before eventually taking over for Lane Johnson at RT.



• Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State: Fuaga is a RT prospect from Oregon State with prototype size and plenty of athleticism who is beginning to get some first round love. In pass protection, Fuaga can retreat with quick feet and wait for rushers to come to him (Jeff Stoutland style), or attack at the snap near the line of scrimmage (Howard Mudd style). In the run game, he can move bodies against their will and reset the line of scrimmage. Fuaga's fit in Philly is pretty easy. He can understudy under Lane Johnson for however long Johnson wants to continue to play while also potentially cross-training at RG in the short-term.

• Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma: Guyton began his career at TCU as a defensive lineman before moving to TE and eventually finding a home at OT. In 2022, Guyton transferred to Oklahoma where he started five games (1 at LT, 4 at RT). Dude can move for a 6'7, 327-pound behemoth, and he has a little nasty streak in his game, too. Guyton is a little raw, which is fine for the Eagles' sake since he would have time to develop behind Lane Johnson. He is a logical first-round target for Howie Roseman.

• Graham Barton, OL, Duke: Barton has been Duke's starting LT since 2021, and he started five games at C as a freshman in 2020. It's perhaps not a stretch to think that he could play all five positions along the offensive line. The book on Barton is that he is a very fundamentally sound lineman, but he also has ideal quickness to pull in the run game and get out in front of screens. What is most obvious about Barton's game, however, is that he is a nasty finisher.

• Javon Foster, OT, Missouri: Foster started a couple games at RT for Missouri in 2020, before becoming the Tigers' starting LT in 2021, 2022, and 2023. He has a strong anchor in pass pro, and he's a powerful blocker in the run game. There are more athletic offensive tackles in this draft class, so Foster is probably a Day 2 guy, but he is a good player, he has some experience playing on both sides, and I think he could also appeal to some teams at guard.

• Cooper Beebe, OL, Kansas State: Beebe has played LT, RT, LG, and RG at KSU, but his forever home in the NFL will likely be at guard, with maybe some cross-training at center. He has a squatty body type at 6'4, 335, and he is able to effectively anchor against bull rushes, but his lack of length is always going to be prohibitive on the edge at the NFL level. Beebe can move defenders with his pure strength and the line of scrimmage, but I was surprised by his ability to get on the move. He doesn't give off "athlete" vibes just to look at him, but he is fun to watch getting to the second level and burying linebackers and defensive backs.

• Beaux Limmer, OL, Arkansas: Limmer has played both at center and guard for Arkansas, and squat alert 🚨, he can squat 700 pounds. As we all know, squatting massive amounts of weight = Brotherly Shove success! Day 3 depth guy.

• Jackson Power-Johnson, OL, Oregon: Powers-Johnson is one of the most versatile players in college football, as he has played LG, C, RG, RT, and even some DT during his career at Oregon. In the pros he'll settle in as an interior offensive lineman. The Eagles have a history of using high picks on interior offensive linemen with center experience, like Isaac Seumalo, Landon Dickerson, and Cam Jurgens. Powers-Johnson can play all three interior spots, and perhaps fill in at tackle in a pinch. His versatility would give the Eagles options.

• Dominick Puni, OL, Kansas: Puni is another versatile offensive line prospect who played LG at Kansas in 2022, and LT in 2023. He transferred to Kansas from Central Missouri, where he played LT and RT. He's a physical run blocker, and PFF had him down for 0 sacks allowed in 2023. On the downside, he's a sixth-year player, which makes him an older prospect. He's probably a Day 2 type of player, but should go early on Day 3 because of his age.



• Patrick Paul, OT, Houston: Paul is a long 6'7 offensive tackle reportedly with 36 1/2" arms. Right off the bat, edge rushers have to go a long way to get around him. But Paul also possesses good athleticism to handle speed rushers, and he can anchor against power. If there's a knock on Paul, it's that he can be out-leveraged in the run game. He has also only played at LT, so a move to the right side would be a bit of a projection.

