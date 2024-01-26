A look at the Eagles' 2024 free agents

Last offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles had a boatload free agents. They kept some, and they lost some. Howie Roseman and the Eagles' front office will have to navigate another offseason in which they could have to face the reality of some important players retiring or becoming too expensive to retain.

When we get our "stay or go" series underway, we'll have stronger opinions or which players will, you know, stay or go, but for now here's a snapshot of the players scheduled to become free agents this offseason.

• QB Marcus Mariota: Jalen Hurts started all 17 games for the Eagles in 2023, so Mariota's action was limited to a few snaps here and there whenever Hurts got a little dinged. He mopped up against the Giants Week 18. He made $5 million in 2023.



• RB D'Andre Swift: Swift made the Pro Bowl in 2023 after rushing for 1049 yards and 5 TDs in his first season in Philly. He was still playing on his rookie contract in 2023, so he's going to be looking for a big payday during 2024 free agency, which he may or may not get.



• RB Boston Scott: Scott played on a $2 million contract in 2023, and got just 20 carries for 84 yards on the season. He was also the team's primary kick returner, but only had 8 return opportunities for 170 yards (21.3 yards per return).



• RB Rashaad Penny: Penny only made $1.35 million in 2023, but he was a healthy scratch for the majority of the Eagles' games. Was there a disconnect between what the coaching staff wanted in their running backs, and the front office? It was certainly odd that Penny really never got a chance to show what he could do in meaningful action.

• WR Quez Watkins: Watkins had 15 catches for 142 yards and 1 TDs. The pattern of bad things happening when the ball when his way continued in 2023.



• WR Julio Jones: Jones had 11 catches for just 74 yards after signing with the team in-season. He did have 3 TD catches. If this was Jones' last action in the NFL, what a weird, unfulfilling season to go out on.



• WR Olamide Zaccheaus: Zaccheaus finished the 2023 season with 10 catches for 164 yards and 2 TDs. He was probably the most reliable of the Eagles' "No. 3 receivers."



• TE Jack Stoll (RFA): Stoll is the Eagles' blocking tight end who has served as their TE2 the last two seasons. He is not much of a threat as a receiver (5 catches for 38 yards), and is probably a better fit as a TE3. He is a restricted free agent, and the Eagles would have the option of tendering him at varying levels. The lowest tender (right of first refusal) is projected to be $2,828,000 in 2024, according to OverTheCap.



• TE Albert Okwuegbunam: Okwuegbunam played in four games after the Eagles traded for him at final cutdowns. He had one target, which he dropped. He landed on IR near the end of the season with, I dunno, a hangnail?



• C Jason Kelce: In previous years it felt like more of a toss-up whether Kelce would finally retire, or not. This year it feels a whole lot more like this was his last NFL season.



• OL Jack Driscoll: Driscoll is a versatile backup who has filled in for the Eagles at LT, RT, and RG. He had two notable games in 2023, filling in for Lane Johnson. The first was against the Jets, when he got torn apart by a variety of Jets pass rushers. The other was against the Bills, against whom he had a solid performance.



• OG Sua Opeta: Opeta started 6 games for the Eagles at either LG or RG in relief of Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens, with mixed results. He has limited versatility, as he is a guard only.



• DT Fletcher Cox: There's a chance that Cox could retire. If not, he'll likely shop for the best deal, as he did last offseason, when the Eagles paid him $10 million on a one-year deal. After a good season, Cox may feel he's worth around $10 million once again in 2024.

• DE Brandon Graham: Graham's production fell of sharply from 2022 (11 sacks) to 2023 (3 sacks). He voiced that he would like to play one more year for the Eagles before retiring. He made $5 million on a one-year deal in 2023. He'll make less than that in 2024 if indeed he does return.

• LB Zach Cunningham: The Eagles signed Cunningham on a cheap one-year deal during the second week of training camp, and he wound up being their best linebacker this season.



• LB Nicholas Morrow: Morrow entered training camp as a likely starter opposite Nakobe Dean, but he had a bad camp, got cut, returned, and then ultimately started 12 games anyway.



• LB Shaq Leonard: The Eagles beat out the Cowboys on the "Shaq Leonard sweepstakes," and then Leonard proved to be washed.

• LB Shaun Bradley: Bradley missed the 2023 season with an Achilles tear.



• CB Bradley Roby: Roby was an in-season addition after Avonte Maddox went down. He couldn't tackle.



• S Justin Evans: Evans was the Eagles' choice to start opposite Reed Blankenship to begin the 2023 season, as he beat out Terrell Edmunds and Sydney Brown during training camp for that opportunity. He started four games for the Eagles, and when healthy, was a competent player. He landed on IR with a knee injury, lost his starting job when the Eagles traded for Kevin Byard, and reverted to season-ending IR when he was unable to make progress toward a return. His career might be over.



• P Braden Mann: Mann was an in-season signing, replacing Arryn Siposs, and he had a good season. The Eagles will look to bring him back.



• LS Rick Lovato: Jake Elliott had an All-Pro season with Lovato throwing the ball through his legs on field goal attempts, so the Eagles likely won't want to mess with that. Also, Lovato had more forced fumbles this season than Brandon Graham, Reed Blankenship, Kevin Byard, Nakobe Dean, Zach Cunningham, Darius Slay, and James Bradberry combined.



