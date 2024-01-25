Report: Eagles are interviewing Kellen Moore for vacant offensive coordinator position

The Philadelphia Eagles requested to interview Kellen Moore for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler later reported that the Moore is interviewing with the Eagles on Thursday.

Moore played in the NFL for six years with the Lions and Cowboys, before transitioning from player to quarterbacks coach in 2018. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019 at the age of 30. His résumé:

• Dallas Cowboys (2018): Quarterbacks coach

• Dallas Cowboys (2019–2022): Offensive coordinator

• Los Angeles Chargers (2023–present): Offensive coordinator

Moore and the Cowboys "mutually parted ways after the 2022 season, but the reality is that head coach Mike McCarthy did not approve of Moore's play calling style, via Jori Epstein of Yahoo:

“I’ve been where Kellen has been,” McCarthy said. “Kellen wants to light the scoreboard up. But I want to run the damn ball so I can rest my defense. Think when you're a coordinator, you know but you’re in charge of the offense. Being a head coach and being a play-caller, you’re a little more in tune. “I don't desire to be the No. 1 offense in the league. I want to be the No. 1 team in the league with the number of wins and the championship. And if we gotta give up some production and take care of the ball better to get that, then that’s what we’ll do... “It's fun as hell to call [pass-heavy] plays, but that's not the best thing for your team,” McCarthy said. “Time of possession goes to hell, risk for turnover goes up. “So we’ve got to get the ball security. We got to secure it better. We need to be a top-five team and that's a skill.”

The Cowboys were the ninth-most run-heavy team in the NFL in 2022, but whatever. The day after his exit from the Cowboys, Moore landed an offensive coordinator position with the Chargers.

A look at the Cowboys' and Chargers' offensive numbers with Moore as the team's OC:

Year Points Yards Giveaways DVOA 2019 - Cowboys 6 1 9 2 2020 - Cowboys 17 14 27 24 2021 - Cowboys 1 1 10 4 2022 - Cowboys 4 11 17 14 2023 - Chargers 21 18 16 16

As you can see, the Cowboys led the NFL in yards gained twice in the four years Moore ran the offense. His one season with the Chargers went badly, as the defense was among the league's worst, and head coach Brandon Staley was fired in season. The Chargers' full-season offensive stats were not impressive, but it's worth noting that starting quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a season-ending injury, and backup Easton Stick started the final four games (all losses). Moore is technically still the Chargers' offensive coordinator, but with Jim Harbaugh having been hired to be the new head coach on Wednesday, Moore could soon be looking for a new job. The Eagles interviewed Moore for their vacant head coaching job three years ago, but obviously went in a different direction. MORE: What to expect from Vic Fangio

