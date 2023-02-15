More Sports:

February 15, 2023

Kelce brothers reflect, shed tears on post Super Bowl "New Heights"

On their weekly podcast, the Kelce brothers broke down the Super Bowl then fought back tears reflecting on seeing their mother in the aftermath of it.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Jason-Travis-Kelce-Super-Bowl-LVII-NFL.jpg Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Brothers Travis (left) and Jason (right) Kelce meet at midfield after the Chiefs beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl.

After the Super Bowl, Jason Kelce was able to joke that the next "New Heights" podcast was going to be an awkward one. 

Still, Wednesday morning came and the weekly show with his brother, Travis, dropped

With the dust settled a bit from the Eagles' defeat and the Chiefs' victory, the two broke down Sunday night from their perspectives, from the pregame ceremonies to the questionable field conditions, halftime adjustments, the highly-debated holding call late, and then finally, the aftermath of it all. 

The show was measured, level-headed, anything but bitter, and highly complimentary and respectful of both teams – Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes, especially. 

"As much as it sucks to be on the losing end of it, it was a fun game," Jason said. "It really was, and at some point, I'll hopefully be able to enjoy the fact that I was in it and the season that our team had, and the guys, but...not quite there yet." 

But toward the end, when the two reflected on meeting at midfield once the horn sound, then seeing their mother Donna on the field after she became one of Super Bowl week's biggest stars, they both struggled to hold back the tears.

A transcript from part of that tearful conversation:

Jason: "The moment I saw Mom is when I got really emotional, because, man...It was so awesome....It was awesome for...You know, she was on top of the world for a week."

Travis: "She was the heavyweight champ, man...She was on top of it and she shined the whole time, man. That was the coolest part. Mom, you absolutely killed it. Dad, you've been killin' it."

Jason: "It was just so cool, man, to see her get to celebrate in that with us...It was an awesome moment...Just so happy for her, and so happy that she got here moment, Dad got his...So, yeah, I was the only, ironically, you know you lose the Super Bowl and you're crying after the game, and they're not tears of sadness, they're tears of joy...So still sucked, but...you know...

Travis: "It's what makes you the best, brother. It's what makes you the best." [New Heights]

NFL Films released its footage from the Kelce family's meetup afterward on Tuesday which can be seen HERE (Just a heads up: have some tissues ready).

And the full episode of "New Heights" to put a wrap on the NFL season and an incredible year for Jason and Travis both can be watched below: 

