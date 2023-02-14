WATCH: Jason, Travis, and Donna Kelce embrace after Super Bowl

The two weeks leading up to the Super Bowl were unforgettable ones for the Kelces.

Jason and Travis became the first brothers to face one another on the biggest stage in football, all while their parents Ed and Donna got to become stars themselves for a while on the way down to Arizona.

But the trip was always going to end with mixed emotions.

On Sunday night, and down to the last second, the Chiefs bested the Eagles, 38-35, seeing Travis walk away as a two-time champion while Jason was left to pick up the pieces from an otherwise incredible season.

The two embraced at midfield once the clock hit zero and the red and gold confetti fell, and on Tuesday, NFL Films released its footage from that moment:

And the moment Donna found her sons on the field (have some tissues ready):

There's no greater joy in football than winning the Super Bowl and no greater heartbreak than losing it, especially after the Eagles fought and came so close.

"I'm just happy for him," Jason said of Travis postgame. "Congratulations...It's hard to get here. I haven't quite let the emotion get to me yet. I'm sure we'll have a more emotional interaction, still frustrated at that point, but...

"You know, really, really happy for Trav. He played his ass off. That team deserves everything they had coming to 'em, they earned it."

Said Travis, from the other side of the result, with the Lombardi Trophy and championship gear:

"There's nothing you can really say to a loved one in a situation like that," he said, visibly choking up. "You joke around all the time and say that you want to beat your brother on the biggest stage ever, but it's a weird feeling, it's a weird feeling.

"That team had great leadership, great coaches, obviously it came down to the end, and we got all the respect in the world for those Eagles, man, but there was nothing really I could say to him other than I love him and he played a hell of a year, a hell of a season."

