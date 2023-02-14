More Sports:

February 14, 2023

Report: Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon to become Cardinals' new head coach

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jonathan_Gannon_Eagles_Giants_091922_KateFrese153.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Former Eagles defensive coordinator and new Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon

The Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a deal to make Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon their new head coach, according to a report from ESPN.

Gannon was a much-debated figure in his two years as the Birds' defensive coordinator. The Eagles' defense has put up good numbers overall statistically, but has sometimes been aesthetically unpleasing to watch within Gannon's sometimes passive scheme that often required the opposing offense to make mistakes in order to be effective. Generally speaking, when the Eagles played opposing offenses with shaky quarterbacks, they dominated. When they played good quarterbacks, they were shredded. Gannon's last game as the Eagles' defensive coordinator ended on a low note, as he did not have any answers in the Super Bowl for the Chiefs' offensive scheme under Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy. 

The Eagles will immediately begin a search to replace Gannon as well as former offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, who left to become the Indianapolis Colts' new head coach. Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson is the in-house favorite to replace Steichen if the Eagles hire from within, while defenisve backs coach Dennard Wilson is the most logical in-house replacement for Gannon.

Last offseason, the Eagles retained the entirety of their coaching staff, which was perhaps an underrated advantage. This offseason, after a 14-3 regular season and a trip to the Super Bowl, the Eagles got poached, and will have new faces in important positions.

