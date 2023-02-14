More Sports:

Shane Steichen officially named Colts head coach

The Eagles' former offensive coordinator will now be the new head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Former Eagles OC and new Colts head coach Shane Steichen

The Eagles have lost their first assistant coach of the offseason. 

Offensive coordinator and play-caller Shane Steichen has officially been named the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts:

This has been in the works for a bit and Steichen now has his first head coaching gig, a much-deserved one as he guided the Eagles to a top-three offense and helped them put up 35 points in the Super Bowl on Sunday. 

Coincidentally, Indianapolis' last full-time head coach was Frank Reich, who was the Eagles' offensive coordinator when they won the Super Bowl in February 2018. Nick Sirianni, of course, was an offensive coordinator in Indy before becoming the Eagles' head coach in 2021. The dance continues! 

An internal promotion for Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson is "expected," per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

