More Sports:

August 01, 2023

Cowboys' Jerry Jones says the Eagles 'need to be on their game because we are'

“I will say that Philadelphia, and if you will the Giants and Washington team, they need to be on their game because we are," Jones said.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
USATSI_21111696.jpg Juan Carlo/The Star / USA Today Network

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones kissing what isn't a Lombardi Trophy.

Training camp only just started and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is already talking a big game. 

Said Jones on Monday (via Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram):

“I will say that Philadelphia, and if you will the Giants and Washington team, they need to be on their game because we are..We’re going to be on our game. And we will be improved over last year. I don’t want dismiss how accomplished Philadelphia is, the year they had last year and where they’re starting this year. I don’t want to dismiss that. And the Giants definitely have a chance to be better. And Washington could be really energized. So I don’t need to handicap it relative to where we’ll end up. Just us, we are better.” [Star-Telegram]

Uh-huh...

Let's cut now to a look at Cowboy's practice:

😬

Not seen in that clip: All-Pro guard Zack Martin, a major piece to Dallas' offensive line who didn't report to camp because he's unhappy with his current contract and the Cowboys' reported lack of interest in restructuring. 

And as of this weekend, the Cowboys aren't budging. 

😬

Be on alert, Eagles fans.

MORE: Why Nolan Smith will be the next Eagles fan favorite

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Jerry Jones cowboys NFC East

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Couple speaking with a banker about finances

When to consider hiring a private banker
Limited - Catto Family Reunion 2023

Get a free education at Community College of Philadelphia this fall

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

7-Eleven in Roxborough robbed as FBI investigates string of similar incidents in the Philly suburbs
7-Eleven robberies

Sponsored

When to Consider Hiring a Private Banker?
Purchased - Couple speaking with a banker about finances

Eagles

What they're saying: Jalen Hurts isn't a 'Tier 1' quarterback
050223JalenHurts

Entertainment

Vinyl, a new live music venue and bar, now open in Center City
vinyl philadelphia

Food & Drink

South Philly Sausage Fest returns with comfort foods, local beer and a flea market
South Street Sausage Fest

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved