Cowboys' Jerry Jones says the Eagles 'need to be on their game because we are'

Training camp only just started and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is already talking a big game.

Said Jones on Monday (via Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram):

“I will say that Philadelphia, and if you will the Giants and Washington team, they need to be on their game because we are..We’re going to be on our game. And we will be improved over last year. I don’t want dismiss how accomplished Philadelphia is, the year they had last year and where they’re starting this year. I don’t want to dismiss that. And the Giants definitely have a chance to be better. And Washington could be really energized. So I don’t need to handicap it relative to where we’ll end up. Just us, we are better.” [Star-Telegram]

Uh-huh...

Let's cut now to a look at Cowboy's practice:

😬

Not seen in that clip: All-Pro guard Zack Martin, a major piece to Dallas' offensive line who didn't report to camp because he's unhappy with his current contract and the Cowboys' reported lack of interest in restructuring.

And as of this weekend, the Cowboys aren't budging.

😬

Be on alert, Eagles fans.

