NFC East news: Cowboys' Zack Martin did not report to training camp

As training camp kicks off around the NFL, Eagles fans can engage in some schadenfreude due to the situation down in Texas. Dallas Cowboys All-Pro guard Zack Martin, the best guard in the entire sport for almost a decade now, is unhappy with his contract situation that the Dallas organization has yet to fix. Martin did not report to Cowboys camp on Tuesday:

Oof.

The Cowboys should be trying to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. As you can see in my NFL power rankings, I'm pegging Dallas as the biggest threat to the Eagles' quest to repeat as NFC champions. In a typical turn of events, this Dallas team is quite top heavy with big-name stars with Martin being the best of the bunch. Dallas can't afford this discord, but I'm sure everyone throughout the Delaware Valley is loving it!

After New York hit him with the franchise tag in free agency earlier in the offseason, the Giants signed him to an adjusted franchise tag worth $10.1 million for the 2023 season. That's an ever-so-slight pay bump over the running back franchise tag price of $10.09 million. The deadline for Barkley and New York to reach a long-term extension had past, necessitating a one-year agreement. Barkley then reported to camp on Tuesday morning.

In some other NFC East news, Giants running back and former Penn State staris back in the fold following a contract disagreement of his own.