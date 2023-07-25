NFC East news: Cowboys' Zack Martin did not report to training camp

July 25, 2023
As training camp kicks off around the NFL, Eagles fans can engage in some schadenfreude due to the situation down in Texas. Dallas Cowboys All-Pro guard Zack Martin, the best guard in the entire sport for almost a decade now, is unhappy with his contract situation that the Dallas organization has yet to fix. Martin did not report to Cowboys camp on Tuesday:
Cowboys’ six-time All-Pro guard and team captain Zack Martin, who has been unhappy about the team’s lack of interest in restructuring his contract, did not report for the start of training camp, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2023
Oof.
The Cowboys should be trying to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. As you can see in my NFL power rankings, I'm pegging Dallas as the biggest threat to the Eagles' quest to repeat as NFC champions. In a typical turn of events, this Dallas team is quite top heavy with big-name stars with Martin being the best of the bunch. Dallas can't afford this discord, but I'm sure everyone throughout the Delaware Valley is loving it!
