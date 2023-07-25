NFL power rankings as training camp begins

July 25, 2023
As Eagles rookies report to training camp and fans eagerly await the reveal of the team's Kelly green uniforms, I have my football juices flowing. With things getting back into the swing around the NFL, I wanted to rank all 32 teams, slotting teams into a set of tiers in addition to an overall ranking.
Let's get after it...
1. Chiefs
2. Eagles
3. Bengals
All three teams have a Super Bowl appearance in the last two seasons. Making it to the Big Game isn't enough. Anything short of the Lombardi Trophy is a failure of a season
4. Bills
5. Cowboys
I’m wondering if the Bills missed their true title window. Dallas is flawed per usual, but the NFC is weak and they’re the biggest threat to the Eagles in the conference.
6. Jaguars
7. 49ers
8. Ravens
Doug Pederson led the Jaguars to their first playoff win in five years in his first season in Jacksonville. Anyone remember what happened during Pederson’s second year in Philadelphia? Trevor Lawrence is a top-five quarterback.
Some people would have San Francisco in the above tier, but it’s the last week of July and we have no idea who their Week 1 QB is. Why are we pretending that’s normal?
Lamar Jackson could win MVP or he could be bad and play in just eight games. High variance!
9. Lions
10. Dolphins
11. Chargers
All three squads have a mix of young and in-prime talent. I could see any of them sneaking their way to their respective conference championship game.
12. Vikings
13. Jets
14. Seahawks
15. Saints
These are rosters with veterans QBs running the show. Just being “decent” doesn't cut it though.
16. Giants
17. Steelers
18. Browns
Three teams with good head coaches, but they have a Wild Card berth ceiling.
19. Panthers
20. Falcons
The NFC South is the worst division in the NFL and could very well send a bad team to the postseason.
21. Titans
22. Broncos
23. Bears
24. Patriots
25. Packers
Teams with veteran QBs looking to bounce back or young QBs looking to firmly establish themselves as above-average starters.
26. Rams
Is Matt Stafford remotely healthy? Is Sean McVay still a tier-1 coach? Let’s find out.
27. Raiders
28. Buccaneers
There’s talent, but both teams are limited by their QB situations and are poised for worse records in 2023.
29. Commanders
30. Colts
31. Texans
32. Cardinals
Crap teams. Indianapolis has the highest ceiling with the Shane Steichen-Anthony Richardson pairing developing in the next year or two.
Arizona’s dream scenario is landing Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr. with the first two picks in next April’s draft. Jonathan Gannon might be a one-and-done head coach.
