Former Eagle C.J. Gardner-Johnson gets carted off at Lions training camp practice

Bad news for a former Eagle.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who left Philadelphia in free agency this offseason and signed a one-year deal with the Lions, went down in training camp on Monday.

Gardner-Johnson suffered a non-contact knee injury in the morning practice and was carted off the field, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gardner-Johnson's one-year deal with the Lions for $6.5 million is fully guaranteed, per Spotrac.



The defensive back's six interceptions with the Eagles were tied for the league lead last season.

UPDATE [11:56 a.m.]:

It appears something serious was avoided with this injury for Gardner-Johnson:

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader