Former Eagle C.J. Gardner-Johnson gets carted off at Lions training camp practice

July 24, 2023
Bad news for a former Eagle.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who left Philadelphia in free agency this offseason and signed a one-year deal with the Lions, went down in training camp on Monday.
Gardner-Johnson suffered a non-contact knee injury in the morning practice and was carted off the field, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Lions’ S C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered a non-contact knee injury during Monday’s practice before being carted off. Brutal.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 24, 2023
Gardner-Johnson's one-year deal with the Lions for $6.5 million is fully guaranteed, per Spotrac.
The defensive back's six interceptions with the Eagles were tied for the league lead last season.
It appears something serious was avoided with this injury for Gardner-Johnson:
There is optimism that #Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson's knee injury is not serious, per sources.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 24, 2023
More tests to come after CJGJ went down in practice today, but as one source put it: “He’s fine.”
