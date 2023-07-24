More Sports:

July 24, 2023

Former Eagle C.J. Gardner-Johnson gets carted off at Lions training camp practice

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who was tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with the Eagles in 2022, was carted off the field at the start of Lions training camp.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
CJ-Gardner-Johnson-Super-Bowl-Eagles-Chiefs-2023-NFL.jpg Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Former Eagles defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Bad news for a former Eagle. 

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who left Philadelphia in free agency this offseason and signed a one-year deal with the Lions, went down in training camp on Monday. 

Gardner-Johnson suffered a non-contact knee injury in the morning practice and was carted off the field, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gardner-Johnson's one-year deal with the Lions for $6.5 million is fully guaranteed, per Spotrac

The defensive back's six interceptions with the Eagles were tied for the league lead last season.

UPDATE [11:56 a.m.]:

It appears something serious was avoided with this injury for Gardner-Johnson:

