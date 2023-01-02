More Sports:

January 02, 2023

Josh Sweat: "I'll be back this season"

After suffering a scary neck injury on Sunday, Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat tweeted a positive news update.

By Shamus Clancy
Josh-Sweat-Carted-Off-Eagles-Saints-Week-17-NFL-2022.jpg Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles DE Josh Sweat is carted off with a neck injury during Sunday's game against the Saints.

Eagles defensive Josh Sweat exited Sunday's loss to the Saints in the first quarter with a neck injury that looked scary. After a long stoppage in play, Sweat was slowly carted off the field at the Linc. The Eagles themselves noted that Sweat had been "transported to a local hospital with a neck injury for precautionary reasons," with movement in all his extremities. 

Sweat was later released from the hospital on Sunday night.

Later in the evening, Sweat took Twitter to state that he'll be back with the team this season:

An injury to the neck or head area is always going to be cause for severe concern in this league. It appears that Sweat avoided any of the possible worst outcomes. 

Assuming he's good to go and cleared, the Eagles would obviously want Sweat back on the field in a heartbeat. Sweat, who made his first Pro Bowl team in 2021, has 11 sacks this season and has been an integral part of an historically great pass rush. The Eagles' 68 sacks in 2022 are just four shy of the NFL single-season team record set by the 1984 Bears (72). 

