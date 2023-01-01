More Sports:

January 01, 2023

Gruesome injury knocks Josh Sweat out of Eagles game

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Sports Injuries Eagles
121622JoshSweat Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles DE Josh Sweat

The Eagles have lost a few of their best players to injury over the last few weeks, and thankfully, there should be some much-needed returns to action when the playoffs arrive for Jalen Hurts and Lane Johnson later in January.

But five minutes into the first quarter against the Saints Sunday afternoon, breakout pass rusher Josh Sweat was hit hard on a New Orleans run up the middle. He laid on his stomach for a while as he was attended to by doctors and trainers with several players on both teams taking a knee as he remained mostly motionless.

Able to move his arms but not much else, Sweat was loaded onto a stretcher and carted off the field at the 9:19 mark. The entire Eagles team went onto the field to see Sweat off the field — a rare sight in a sport filled with many gruesome injuries.

Sweat has been a massively valuable piece on the Birds' revitalized defensive line. The d-end has 11 sacks this season and is one of three Eagles players in double digits (with Brandon Graham close, at 9.5). He also had a pick-six last week against the Cowboys. If his season is over, it's surely his best yet as a pro.

Losing Sweat for extended time — which appears all but certain gauging from how long it took for the team to safely get him off the field — is another piece of terrible news for a team hoping to have enough healthy stars to make a run at a Super Bowl. The injury appears to be to his neck.

Sweat was taken right to a local hospital right from the gridiron:

The Eagles say he has movement in all extremities and his hospital visit is precautionary.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sports Injuries Eagles Philadelphia Josh Sweat NFL

Videos

Featured

Limited - Penn Medicine Bariatric Main Image

Bariatric weight loss surgery is a ‘life-changing’ procedure at Penn Medicine
Purchased - Older person holding their knee in pain

Unique extended-release corticosteroid ZILRETTA helps knee OA patients find relief

Just In

Must Read

Government

Nearly one year after deadly Fairmount fire, U.S. to mandate better smoke alarms in public housing
Fairmount Fire Smoke Alarm Bill

Sponsored

Unique extended-release corticosteroid ZILRETTA helps knee OA patients find relief
Purchased - Older person holding their knee in pain

Mental Health

To reduce stress levels in the new year, try sleeping more, adopting a hobby and other strategies
Stress Management Strategies

Eagles

Mailbag: What might the Eagles' offensive line configuration look like on Sunday against the Saints?
123022AndreDillard

Streaming

Netflix's new series 'Kaleidoscope' can be watched in any order
Netflix kaleidoscope series

Food & Drink

Not drinking for Dry January? These Philly bars and restaurants serve alcohol-free mocktails all month
Dry January Urban Farmer

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved