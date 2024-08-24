More Sports:

August 24, 2024

LeSean McCoy will be the Eagles' 2024 team hall of fame inductee

McCoy is the Eagles' all-time leading rusher and was the NFL's rushing champion in 2013.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
LeSean-McCoy-Eagles-Retirement_093021 Courtesy/Philadelphia Eagles

LeSean McCoy spent six seasons with the Eagles, becoming the franchise's all-time leading rusher and a fan favorite.

LeSean McCoy will be the 2024 inductee into the Eagles' Hall of Fame, owner Jeffrey Lurie announced in a video played during halftime of the team's third and final preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field. 

McCoy, who retired in 2021 after 12 NFL seasons, is the Eagles' all-time rushing leader with 6,792 yards and was the league's rushing champion in 2013 with 1,607 yards, thriving within a first-year Chip Kelly offense that had opponents caught constantly off guard – though it wasn't built to last. 

McCoy was unceremoniously traded to Buffalo by Kelly a year later after six seasons in Philadelphia. There was bad blood from that for a while with Kelly, and probably still is, but McCoy never hid his high regard for the Eagles and Philadelphia otherwise. 

When McCoy, a Harrisburg native, made the call to hang them up in 2021, he did so signing a one-day contract to do it as an Eagle, and now he'll be recognized among the franchise's very best. 

The Eagles will hold McCoy's induction ceremony during halftime of their November 3 home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

