LeSean McCoy to officially retire as an Eagle ahead of Chiefs game

Eagles all-time leading rusher LeSean McCoy will be in Philadelphia on Friday to officially retire as a Bird, the team announced.

The Harrisburg native and University of Pittsburgh alum, a second-round pick of the Eagles in the 2009 NFL Draft, played 12 seasons in the NFL and amassed more than 15,000 scrimmage yards during his time in Philadelphia, Buffalo, Kansas City and Tampa Bay. That includes 11,102 rushing yards and 3,898 receiving yards to go with 89 total touchdowns (73 rushing, 16 receiving) in 170 regular season games.

In his first six seasons in the league, "Shady" McCoy cemented himself among the most accomplished players to suit up for the Eagles. He currently ranks first in franchise history in rushing yards (6,792), second in rushing attempts (1,461), third in rushing touchdowns (44) and third in rushing average (4.7).

In 2013, McCoy led the NFL with 1,607 rushing yards, setting a franchise single-season record, and racked up 2,146 scrimmage yards. His 17 rushing touchdowns in 2011 also set a single-season record for the Eagles.

McCoy was selected to six Pro Bowls and was chosen for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-2010s Team. In his final two seasons, he was a member of the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"LeSean possessed a unique combination of speed, elusiveness, and an exceptional playmaking ability that made him one of the most dynamic players in the league, and one of the most productive players in the history of our franchise," said Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie. "LeSean carried himself with a rare blend of confidence and youthful enthusiasm, but he also was driven by a desire to be one of the all-time greats at the running back position, and that's what made him such an exciting player to be around and watch every week."

Lurie added that McCoy, 33, will be honored as the Eagles Legend of the Game when the Chiefs visit Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

McCoy's tenure with the Eagles was marked by some of the most exciting moments in franchise history, including a 217-yard rushing performance in the snow at the Linc against the Detroit Lions on December 8, 2013. His 50-yard touchdown run on a 4th and 1 pitch from Michael Vick during a primetime game against the Giants in 2010 also stands out among McCoy's most memorable feats.

Alongside Vick, DeSean Jackson, Jeremy Maclin, Brent Celek and Zach Ertz, McCoy was part of some of the most dynamic offenses the Eagles have ever fielded.

McCoy's tenure in Philadelphia ended in 2015 after a contentious relationship with former coach Chip Kelly unraveled and he was traded to the Bills.

The timing of McCoy's retirement in Philadelphia coincides with former Eagles head coach Andy Reid's return to Lincoln Financial Field for this Sunday's game.

McCoy had long indicated that he planned to retire as an Eagle, and his number 25 jersey hasn't been used since he left the organization. McCoy is expected to take questions from the media and discuss his time in Philadelphia on Friday.