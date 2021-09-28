NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 4

Week 3 of the NFL season is in the books, and we're beginning to learn that there are a bunch of really bad teams in the NFC. There are no obituaries yet, so let's just get right to the hierarchy.

16) Giants (0-3): The side-by-side combatant pictures of frowny-faced John Mara and a couple of trash cans that Mara allegedly kicked over is Pulitzer worthy.

The Giants are now 0-3 against a trio of teams that had a combined record of 16-32 last season, and the upcoming schedule looks like this:

• Week 4: At Saints

• Week 5: At Cowboys

• Week 6: Rams

• Week 7: Panthers

• Week 8: At Chiefs

• Week 9: Raiders

• Week 10: BYE

• Week 11: At Buccaneers



They could realistically go 0-10, and Joe Judge might get fired before he even gets a chance at his revenge game against the Eagles.

Last week: 15

15) Lions (0-3): Can we get a freaking buzzer to go off when the play clock hits 0, instead of this nonsense explanation from the NFL that it takes an extra undetermined amount of time for the back judge to refocus his eyes from the play clock when it hits 0 to the center to see if he snapped the ball?

On Sunday, the Ravens very clearly should have been called for a delay of game penalty, when the play clock ran down to zero, and remained there for 1.6 seconds before the center snapped the ball.

And then as you saw, Justin Tucker hit a 66-yard field goal. It shouldn't have ever happened, and the Lions should be 1-2.

Last week: 14

14) Falcons (1-2): If the Falcons had lost to the Giants on Sunday, we probably would have killed them off. Instead, they make a power move to 14, so congrats to them.

Last week: 16

13) Football Team (1-2): The Football Team were believed to have one of the best defenses in the NFL heading into the season. Back in June, Chase Young went as far as to say via the Washington Post, “I feel like if you look on paper, we could be the top defense in the league.”

As it turns out, not so much. They're allowing 432 yards per game, which is second-worst in the NFL, and 30.7 points per game, with is fourth-worst.

Last week: 11

12) Bears (1-2): Fans and media (self included) have been ripping on Matt Nagy and the Bears for months for stubbornly sticking with freaking Andy Dalton instead of going with rookie first-round pick Justin Fields as their starter.

Welp, I guess Nagy knew something, because with Dalton out on Sunday, the Bears had 47 yards of offense on Sunday. 47! They had 1 passing yard, lol, as Fields passed for 68 yards but took nine sacks resulting in a loss of 67 yards.

This is tough to watch:

Last week: 12 11) Eagles (1-2): The Cowboys' were missing six(!) defensive linemen, a starting linebacker, and a starting safety. Along their defensive line, Dallas wasn't just injury-depleted. They were also extremely light, just in terms of weight. The weights of the starting defensive linemen were as follows:

Player Weight Micah Parsons 245 Brent Urban 295 Osa Odighizuwa 280 Randy Gregory 255 Average weight 268.8

Meanwhile, in their rushing attack, the Eagles have a good run-blocking offensive line, a running quarterback, and an explosive running back. In their passing attack, they have an inaccurate passer, a collection of young receivers trying to find their way in the NFL, and a backup LT who struggled in pass protection all throughout training camp.

So what did Nick Sirianni dial up on Monday night? Three rushes with the running backs! THREE! Why?

"We wanted to make sure we could keep up with them," Sirianni said. "We knew they were an explosive offense. We wanted to be able to push the ball down the field and hit some of the underneath zones that we saw, while obviously mixing in the run game in there and the screen game. Again, you fall behind a little bit, you have to get off that game plan a little bit, but we knew we had to score with this team because we knew they were able to score and score quickly." In other words, Sirianni wanted to get into a shootout with an opponent who is well-equipped to win a shootout, instead of formulating a game plan around the strengths of his players and the logical weaknesses of the opposing defense. So OK, fine, it was bad game plan. Whatever. The part of the game plan that makes absolutely no sense whatsoever is that if Sirianni felt like he was forced to match points with such a high octane offense, then why did he opt to punt twice on 4th and 5 on the Cowboys' side of the field? I'm picturing Eagles fans at a bar somewhere, chanting this: By the way, how are there five teams worse than the Eagles in the NFC? Last week: 10 MORE: Final observations: Cowboys 41, Eagles 21 | John McMullen: Accountability is great but accomplishment needed by Jalen Hurts