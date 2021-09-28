Post Flight: Eagles never stood a chance in Week 3 loss to Cowboys

Welcome to Post Flight, PhillyVoice's weekly Eagles reaction show that airs the morning after each Birds game this season. Hosted by Eytan Shander, Post Flight will feature a rotating cast of PhillyVoice writers, including Jimmy Kempski, as well as other guests from around the football world.

From in-depth analysis of the most recent game to looking ahead at what comes next, Post Flight has you covered no matter what type of fan you are. And we'll do it all in about 30 minutes.

Sit back, relax and enjoy this week's edition of Post Flight...

Week 3 — What the hell did we just watch?

The Dallas Cowboys overwhelmed the Philadelphia Eagles, 41-21, on Monday Night Football. Jalen Hurts played his worst game as an Eagle, and Nick Sirianni looked lost. The run defense was gashed by Zeke and Tony Pollard, and Dak Prescott looked like Tom Brady. Eytan Shander breaks it down, Jimmy Kempski joins us from Dallas!

