September 28, 2021

Post Flight: Eagles never stood a chance in Week 3 loss to Cowboys

By PhillyVoice Staff
Micah-Parsons-Jalen-Hurts_092821_usat Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons tackles Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Week 3 — What the hell did we just watch?

The Dallas Cowboys overwhelmed the Philadelphia Eagles, 41-21, on Monday Night Football. Jalen Hurts played his worst game as an Eagle, and Nick Sirianni looked lost. The run defense was gashed by Zeke and Tony Pollard, and Dak Prescott looked like Tom Brady. Eytan Shander breaks it down, Jimmy Kempski joins us from Dallas!

